Kashmore tribal ambush leaves nine dead

HYDERABAD: Nine tribesmen were gunned down in the riverine area of Kashmore district on Saturday night, police said.

According to reports, Chachar tribesmen had planned an attack on the Sabzoi tribesmen in the riverine area, located within the jurisdiction of Durrani-Mahar police station, over an old issue but they were themselves ambushed.

Nine people on both sides are said to have been killed. The bodies were shifted to a government hospital.

Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab Pathan, who was on way to the riverine area, said initial reports suggested that seven Chachar and two Sabzoi tribesmen were killed. However, this had yet to be verified, he said.

“We have engaged five armoured personnel carriers to go to the scene of the incident because it’s a riverine area and we need more APCs,” he said, adding that the APCs were being provided by officials of Shikarpur, the nearest district. “The situation remains under control,” he said.

Quoting reports coming from the area, he said Sabzois had attacked Zaman Chachar village previously and the recent clash had apparently taken place against this backdrop.

“Initial reports indicate that Chachars were planning an attack on Sabzois to settle the score over some cattle stolen from their village. But Sabzois got wind of it and ambushed Chachars,” according to Kashmore senior superintendent of police Amjad Ali Shaikh.

The SSP explained that Takkar Sabzoi and Ali Gohar Chachar led separate gangs of outlaws and they carried head money of Rs0.8m and Rs1m, respectively.

The dead also had criminal record, he claimed.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2021