Met dept predicts rainfall, gusty winds in parts of Sindh as Cyclone Tauktae poised to intensify

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an alert for Cyclone Tauktae, predicting rainfall and gusty winds in part of Sindh from May 17 (Monday) to May 20 (Thursday).

According to the alert, the depression over the southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and lay centered at a distance of about 1,460km south-southeast of Karachi.

"Maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 70-90kmph, gusting to 100kmph. The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12-18 hours and move in north-northwest direction and reach Indian Gujarat by the morning of May 18," the Met department said.

According to present environmental conditions and under the influence of this system, widespread rain-dust/thunderstorm with few heavy to very heavy falls and gusty winds of 70-90kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts from May 17 to May 20.

"Rain-dust/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60kmph also likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Dadu from May 18 to May 20," the alert added.

"Sea conditions will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea between May 16 and May 20," the Met department advised.

Meanwhile, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that the Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was presiding over a meeting regarding arrangements in anticipation of the cyclone.

In a separate notification, the Met department also issued a heatwave warning for Karachi from May 16 to May 17.

"Hot/very hot weather is likely to occur during the next two days. Day time maximum temperature may rise to 40-42 degrees Celsius and winds likely to blow from northeast/east especially on May 16 and May 17.

"Tropical cyclone (Tauktae) has formed [...] at a distance about 1,460km south-southeast of Karachi. Maximum sustained wind around the centre 70-90kmph gusting to 100kmph," it said.