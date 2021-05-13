Hasan, Shaheen earn career-best Test ranking

LAHORE: While three Pakistan bowlers Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi earned their career-best ranking in the ICC rankings, opening batsman Abid Ali also jumped at 40th place after scoring a double century in the recently concluded second Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

According to the latest rankings issued by the ICC, fast bowler Hasan (5-27 in the first innings), left-arm pacer Shaheen (5-52 in the second innings) and left-arm spinner Nauman (5-86 in the second innings) played important roles as Pakistan outplayed Zimbabwe in the second Test by an innings and 147 runs to complete a 2-0 series sweep.

“Hasan has moved up six places to 14th position, Shaheen is up nine places to 22nd and Nauman has gone from 54th to 46th position after registering only the sixth instance of three bowlers from one side finishing with five-wicket hauls in the same Test,” the ICC stated.

“It was the first such instance in 28 years, the last one being when Australia’s Paul Reiffel, Shane Warne and Tim May achieved the feat against England at Edgbaston in 1993,” the ICC statement added.

Meanwhile, opener Abid’s player of the match performance of 215 not out has helped him advance 38 places to 40th among batsmen while Abid’s team-mate Azhar Ali has gained four slots to reach 16th position after scoring 126 in the same Test. Nauman has also gained in this list, his quick 97 lifting him 35 places to 116th spot.

For Zimbabwe, Regis Chakabva has gained 16 slots to reach 81st place after scores of 33 and 80 while Luke Jongwe has entered the rankings in 133rd position. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani’s haul of three for 82 sees him advance four places to 51st. Tendai Chisoro is up 11 slots to 110th position.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2021