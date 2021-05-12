Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 12, 2021

88pc work on first CPEC hydropower project completed: Asim Bajwa

Dawn.comPublished May 12, 2021 - Updated May 12, 2021 05:42pm
A view of the Karot Hydropower Project being built on the River Jhelum. — Photo courtesy Asim Bajwa Twitter
A view of the Karot Hydropower Project being built on the River Jhelum. — Photo courtesy Asim Bajwa Twitter
The Karot Hydropower Project is expected to be completed in April 2022. — Photo courtesy Asim Bajwa Twitter
The Karot Hydropower Project is expected to be completed in April 2022. — Photo courtesy Asim Bajwa Twitter

Chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa shared on Wednesday that 88 per cent of the work on the Karot Hydropower Project has been completed.

The hydropower project — the first of its kind under the CPEC — is expected to be completed in April 2022 and is being built on the River Jhelum, he said.

Sharing the details of the Karot Hydropower Project in a tweet, Bajwa said the investment in it amounted to $1,780 million while 5,000 local people were directly employed for its construction.

The 720-megawatt Karot Hydropower Project was initially due to be completed in 2020. It has the capability to generate 3.249 billion units of clean electricity per year for the national grid.

Read | CPEC 2.0: full speed ahead

The project is being developed on a Build-Own-Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis at an estimated cost of $1.98bn including a development cost of $1.698bn and interest during construction of $243m by Karot Power Company Private Ltd, comprising of M/s Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (TGSAIL) and Associated Technologies (Pvt) Ltd of Pakistan.

The project is being constructed on a concrete gravity of 91 metres high dam with a crest length of 320 meters near the village of Gohra. The dam's reservoir will be approximately 152m cubic metres in volume, with a length of 27 kilometres. Around 72 homes and 58 businesses were expected to be relocated due to project construction while 2.8-km of the Karot-Kotli road and 8.9-km of the Azad Pattan-Kahuta road were expected to need relocation.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had approved in February 2016 the project's levelised tariff at 7.57 cents per unit for 30 years at an exchange rate of Rs101.6 per dollar. Its groundbreaking ceremony was held in January of that year.

CPEC Projects
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Israeli flashpoint
Updated 12 May 2021

Israeli flashpoint

There are persistent reports from the US suggesting that the mood over unquestioning backing for Israel is shifting.
Blaming envoys for the mess
Updated 12 May 2021

Blaming envoys for the mess

The prime minister appeared to be using his container approach in the realm of foreign policy.
No entry, no Eid
12 May 2021

No entry, no Eid

On this Eid, amid this mess, many chairs at muted celebratory meals will remain empty.
Election night confusion
Updated 11 May 2021

Election night confusion

Poll manipulation in Pakistan occurs in the run-up to elections and on election day itself.

Editorial

PM’s Saudi visit
Updated 12 May 2021

PM’s Saudi visit

It is very important that Pakistan take no step, or agree to any demand, that can have an adverse effect on national sovereignty.
12 May 2021

A new intifada?

THE situation in the occupied territories over the past few days has been incendiary, with tensions boiling over as...
Updated 12 May 2021

SOP violations

ON Monday, Sindh Police officials were given a well-deserved slap on the wrist by a judicial magistrate in Karachi...
11 May 2021

Kabul massacre

AFGHANISTAN is a land that has seen plenty of massacres during decades of unrest. However, despite this almost...
Divisive move
Updated 11 May 2021

Divisive move

The whole point of these reforms is to ensure that all major political stakeholders are on board, and that there is a consensus.
11 May 2021

Bank loan concerns

THE combined gross non-performing loan portfolio of the country’s banks and DFIs increased marginally by 2.6pc or...