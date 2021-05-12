Dawn Logo

Saudi rice charity stirs controversy

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 12, 2021 - Updated May 12, 2021 08:27am
Prime minister’s special assistant Tahir Ashrafi said the charity was not new as the poor in Pakistan had been receiving it in the past as well. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: Saudi rice charity for Pakistan following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the kingdom set off a new controversy as the distribution started on Tuesday.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, a Saudi aid agency, had announced a couple of days back that it would provide 440 tonnes (19,032 bags) of rice under its Zakat al Fitr project for distribution in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The aid is being distributed through the provincial governments among 114,192 recipients in nine districts — Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Khanewal districts in Punjab, and Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bajaur, Lower Dir and Dera Ismail Khan districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement of the charity consignment that immediately followed Mr Khan’s trip caused it to be linked to the visit. People, therefore, saw it as an outcome of what the government has been dubbing a highly successful visit.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in a statement, said PM Khan achieved nothing except 19,000 bags of rice in charity from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the form of Fitra and Zakat.

“The price of rice bags got in charity is comparatively lesser than the expenses incurred on the tour to the kingdom by Imran Khan along with a couple of dozen of friends and ministers,” he added.

“Imran Khan became the prime minister after 22 years of struggle just to get rice sacks for an atomic power country?” the PPP chairman asked.

Others on Twitter lashed out at the government for getting charity from Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Dawn, prime minister’s special assistant Tahir Ashrafi said the charity was not new as the poor in Pakistan had been receiving it in the past as well.

However, he added, this time the Saudis, instead of giving it to individuals and groups, was distributing it in collaboration with the government.

He explained that the decision for this year’s distribution had been taken at least a month ago. He recalled that the same aid agency had a few weeks back sent supplies for Covid-19, but no one had then criticised it.

Mr Ashrafi said the critics were “a disappointed lot”.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2021

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 12, 2021 08:31am
Let's get on with chairty and distribute to the poor and the needy people rather than making unjust noises to gain cheap publicity.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 12, 2021 08:38am
LIVING ON CHARITY - Saudi charity - the sweetest gift to the people of Naya Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
May 12, 2021 08:49am
A new low. How many friends IK took on this official tour
Reply Recommend 0
Facts
May 12, 2021 08:50am
How glorious . A desert country providing rice charity to a country with rivers and agriculture just because it's government is failing its own population on every front. This government seems to have made an economy out of charity, loan,aid and freebies from others.
Reply Recommend 0
Hafeez
May 12, 2021 08:57am
@Dr Dummy, I wish sharifs will give something in charity instead...
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
May 12, 2021 09:00am
A desert nation giving rice to a riverine nation
Reply Recommend 0
Khaled
May 12, 2021 09:00am
In what ever way the special assistant justifies, in short, it's a sorry state of affair.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 12, 2021 09:07am
Rice as Saudi charity ? Does rice grow in Saudi Arabia ? It grows in a water scarce land ? Wow, we need to embrace this technology. Or, was it the rice purchased from else where, and when it was not deemed fit for Saudi consumption, donated to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
May 12, 2021 09:24am
If you want to run this country on zakat and soft loans then please be ashamed at the grand lifestyles of government, ministers, generals . How can we afford such lifestyles at tax payers cost.
Reply Recommend 0
tahir malik
May 12, 2021 09:30am
@Salman, well said.
Reply Recommend 0
Patel
May 12, 2021 09:33am
In south asia, there are few common problems: 1. politicians 2. corruption 3. Never thinking about common man As many countries split from same, this was gift of britishers to south asian countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 12, 2021 09:48am
Sad that how an incompetent govt in 2 to 3 years can ruin a country we use ti export food and now we are importing and getting it in the form of charity.PTI what have you done ti the nation.
Reply Recommend 0

