Eid to be celebrated in Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Monitoring DeskPublished May 12, 2021 - Updated May 12, 2021 07:53am
Saudi authorities announced on Tuesday that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated in the country on Thursday (tomorrow). — APP/File

KARACHI: After moon-sighting committee of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirmed that the crescent of Shawwal had not been sighted, Saudi authorities announced on Tuesday that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated in the country on Thursday (tomorrow).

“BREAKING NEWS. The crescent for the month of Shawwal 1442 was NOT SEEN today, subsequently #EidUlFitr will be on Thursday, 13 May, 2021,” said official twitter handle of Haramain Sharifain, an important source of news relating to holy sites in the kingdom on digital media.

“Royal Supreme Court: ‘Tomorrow the month of #Ramadan will complete 30 days and Thursday is first day of #EidUlFitr’.”

The Jeddah Astronomical Association had already hinted that there were little chances of sighting of moon on Tuesday, predicting that the Shawwal moon was likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (today).

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2021

M. Emad
May 12, 2021 08:03am
Same day Eid celebration in Pakistan this year ?
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 12, 2021 08:05am
I take this opportunity and offer my 'Eid-ul-Fiter' greetings to all my fellow citizens, entire Muslim Ummah and hope for a peaceful time in whole world. Remember to follow SOPs, look after your family and people around you.
Reply Recommend 0

