WHO terms Indian variant a global concern

ReutersPublished May 11, 2021 - Updated May 11, 2021 09:57am
CRYOGENIC tankers carrying liquid oxygen are seen onboard an “oxygen express train” after it reached a station in New Delhi.—Reuters
GENEVA: The World Health Organisation said on Monday that the B.1.617 variant first identified in India last year was being classified as a variant of global concern.

“We classify it as a variant of concern at a global level,” Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead on Covid-19, told a briefing. “There is some available information to suggest increased transmissibility.”

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world’s second-most populous country.

The WHO has said the predominant lineage of B.1.617 was first identified in India last December, although an earlier version was spotted in October 2020.

The variant has already spread to other countries, and many nations have moved to cut or restrict movements from India.

Van Kerkhove said more information about the variant and its three lineages would be made available on Tuesday.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO Foundation was launching a “Together for India” appeal to raise funds to purchase oxygen, medicines and protective equipment for health workers.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2021

Cheeney Chua
May 11, 2021 10:37am
The world is suffering all due to China virus!
Reply Recommend 0
Reality
May 11, 2021 10:44am
It is more Pakistani concern too and thank china for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 11, 2021 10:53am
Something original came out of China after a long time.
Reply Recommend 0
Gfg
May 11, 2021 12:12pm
Offcourse it is a global concern for everyone. World needs to close its doors to India to contain the spread of this highly contagious India virus.
Reply Recommend 0

