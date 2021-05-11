Dawn Logo

PTI govt has buried Pakistan under loans: Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 11, 2021 - Updated May 11, 2021 08:36am
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday asked the prime minister to explain as to why his government was compelled to repay Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion loan. — DawnNewsTV/File
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday asked the prime minister to explain as to why his government was compelled to repay Saudi Arabia’s $3 billion loan, and what it was going to cost the nation for taking a commercial loan from China to repay the Saudi soft loan.

“Imran Khan had promised to break Pakistan free from the debt trap, but since coming to power he has buried Pakistan under massive loans, taking the begging bowl everywhere he goes,” he said in a statement.

“He [Imran Khan] has extensive experience in soliciting alms and donations but countries do not, cannot and should not run on donations. The life of the common man in Pakistan has become unbearable due to the poor economic policies of Imran Khan’s regime. With the per capita debt now at Rs175,000, every Pakistani is paying the price for Imran Khan’s incompetence.”

Wonders what compulsion the govt faced to repay Saudi Arabia’s $3bn loan

He said that common people would continue to suffer unprecedented inflation, poverty and unemployment if the federal government pushed Pakistan further into debt and compounded it with corruption and mismanagement.

Due to circular debt issue, the government had been unable to keep its financial commitments to international partners, putting projects such as CPEC at risk, he said.

“The hesitation of the Chinese government in releasing the committed $6 billion fund for the ML-1 railway track is in fact an expression of distrust in the PTI regime,” the PPP leader said, adding that Chinese companies investing in Pakistan had also apprised the Chinese government of their distrust of the PTI government.

The PPP chairman further said that the “puppet prime minister” had created a climate where foreign investors and governments had become reluctant to invest in Pakistan and engage with the federal government.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2021

Comments (5)
dAANISH
May 11, 2021 08:39am
Saudi wanted Zardari Swiss accounts numbers but we could not provide, so they wanted their betting money back simple.
Reply Recommend 0
ST
May 11, 2021 08:43am
Look who is talking.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 11, 2021 08:45am
But our leader has been telling us how the world is praising him, how they want to follow Pakistan to learn economics. All statements say economy is doing very well. But privately they hold meetings calling economy slow, inflation high? Another day another lie!
Reply Recommend 0
Himmat
May 11, 2021 08:47am
Very true
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
May 11, 2021 08:49am
When is the poor nation going to be rid of him and his fathers curse...
Reply Recommend 0

