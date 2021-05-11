Dawn Logo

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign prisoner transfer deal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 11, 2021 - Updated May 11, 2021 08:02am
PM's aide Zulfi Bukhari further tweeted that the signing of the agreement would expedite the work on a promise made by the Saudi leadership in 2019. — APP/File

KARACHI: A close aide to the prime minister announced on Monday that Islamabad and Riyadh had signed a prisoner transfer agreement to repatriate over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi Arabia’s jails.

Zulfi Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, made this announcement on Twitter saying “Pak & KSA have signed prisoner transfer agreement for return of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners languishing in KSA jails”.

It appears that the agreement the PM aide was talking about was signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia in which Mr Bukhari also accompanied him.

Without elaborating, Mr Bukhari further tweeted that the signing of the agreement would expedite the work on a promise made by the Saudi leadership in 2019.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Islamabad in February 2019 and, according to a tweet by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he had “graciously agreed to free 2107 Pakistani prisoners in jails of Saudi Arabia with immediate effect” after PM Khan drew his attention towards the plight of some 3,000 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi prisons.

In October 2019, an official of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation had informed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development that 579 Pakistani prisoners had been released by Saudi Arabia under the royal clemency.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2021

M. Emad
May 11, 2021 08:12am
Saudi Arabia executed more Pakistanis than any other foreign nationals ---- Over 70 Pakistanis have been executed since 2014.
Reply Recommend 0
Baba
May 11, 2021 08:12am
How about rest of the prisoners langishing there in jails for last many years?
Reply Recommend 0
Life
May 11, 2021 08:13am
These two thousand are those who were supposed to be released 2 years ago or is it a fresh lot of two thousand? Why this time I believe you?
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
May 11, 2021 08:27am
Good news for the poor languishing in Saudi jails. I am sure there are not many Saudis in Pak jails.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Asif
May 11, 2021 08:34am
Finally somebody thinks about prisoners - have them a voice. Such a tragedy that People don’t value him as PM
Reply Recommend 0

