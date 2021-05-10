Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 10, 2021

In Kabul visit, Gen Bajwa reiterates support for Afghan peace process as violence surges

Reuters | Dawn.comPublished May 10, 2021 - Updated May 10, 2021 10:10pm
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah walks with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 10, 2021. — Reuters
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah walks with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, in Kabul, Afghanistan, May 10, 2021. — Reuters
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani meets with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 10, 2021. — Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani meets with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in Kabul, Afghanistan May 10, 2021. — Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa offered Pakistan's support for the Afghanistan peace process in a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Monday amid growing violence as the United States withdraws its troops.

The army chief was accompanied on the day-long official visit to the Afghan capital by Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.

Pakistan is a key player in efforts to resolve the conflict between the Western-backed government and the Taliban insurgents.

Gen Bajwa reiterated to Ghani that “a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Read: Ending the ‘forever war’

“We will always support 'Afghan led-Afghan owned' Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders,” it said.

Matters of mutual interest, current developments in the Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and the need for effective border management between the two countries were also discussed during the conversation.

"Afghan president thanked COAS for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan's sincere & positive role in Afghan Peace Process," the ISPR said.

Gen Bajwa was accompanied at the meeting by British Chief of Defence Staff Gen Nicholas Patrick Carter. Britain still has troops in Afghanistan in a war that started with the overthrow of a Taliban government following the 2001 attacks by militants in the United States.

The army chief later called on Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah and discussed matters related to the peace process.

In recent weeks, Pakistan has been negotiating with the insurgents to try to get them to commit to a ceasefire, Taliban and diplomatic sources have told Reuters.

Islamabad is also trying to persuade them to agree to an extension of the US-Taliban agreement which stipulated US and other foreign forces should withdraw by May, and to continue to take part in planned peace talks in Turkey.

But violence has risen starkly in recent weeks as the US forces pull out.

The Taliban announced on Sunday they would commit to a three-day ceasefire for the Eid holiday later this week.

Afghanistan's presidential palace said on Monday the security forces would also observe the ceasefire.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blurred boundaries
Updated 10 May 2021

Blurred boundaries

Karachi’s administration and provincial agencies have taken measures that hit the urban poor on a continuous basis.
Sequencing IMF reforms
10 May 2021

Sequencing IMF reforms

It is clear that the revival of and rise in economic growth is becoming a concept alien to the IMF.
‘Darlings of the court’
09 May 2021

‘Darlings of the court’

The public deserves to see and learn from the process by which Justice Isa won after having nearly lost.

Editorial

10 May 2021

Safe havens

THE pull-out of foreign forces from Afghanistan has security ramifications for that country as well as neighbouring...
10 May 2021

Important bills

AT last, there is some movement on critical legislation that appeared to have been put on the back-burner. The...
Al Aqsa clashes
Updated 10 May 2021

Al Aqsa clashes

US policy remains wedded to blind support for the Jewish state.
Updated 09 May 2021

Sharif mission aborted

THE government is in no mood to let PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif leave the country. The opposition leader was...
09 May 2021

Amazon opportunity

THE decision by global e-commerce giant Amazon to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list is expected to unleash ...
09 May 2021

PCB’s parental policy

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s announcement of its parental support policy earlier this week is praiseworthy, for...