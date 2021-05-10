Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 10, 2021

Nearly 300 people arrested for violating SOPs released by Karachi court on 'humanitarian grounds'

Naeem SahoutaraPublished May 10, 2021 - Updated May 10, 2021 08:45pm
A police officer stands guard in a business district to ensure a lockdown to help control the spread of the coronavirus in Karachi, Sunday, May 9, 2021. — AP
A police officer stands guard in a business district to ensure a lockdown to help control the spread of the coronavirus in Karachi, Sunday, May 9, 2021. — AP

Some 300 people arrested in Karachi for violating the ongoing lockdown restrictions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the coronavirus were released by a local court on "humanitarian grounds" on Monday.

Police had arrested nearly 300 men for allegedly breaching Covid-19 SOPs in different areas of the city's South district.

They were booked in several First Information Reports registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On Monday, investigating officers produced the suspects before judicial magistrate (South) Uzair Ali Khan to seek their physical remand in police custody for interrogation and investigation.

The judge expressed his displeasure at the police authorities for producing the suspects in the court without providing them face masks.

He noted that police themselves were flouting the SOPs, and wondered why they should also not be arrested for committing violations of the health guidelines.

The judge inquired from the investigation officers as to who had ordered registration of the FIRs against citizens under Section 188 of the PPC and directed him to submit a written reply in this regard on the next date.

Section 188 reads: “if such disobedience causes or tends to cause danger to human life, health or safety, or causes or tends to cause a riot or affray, [that person] shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to Rs3,000 or with both.”

The judge observed that the officers who had ordered registration of such FIRs will be summoned to furnish an explanation.

In the meanwhile, the judge declared the FIRs lodged against the suspects as “null and void” and ordered the release of all of them on humanitarian grounds.

The development comes a day after the country went under a partial lockdown to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases as Eidul Fitr approaches.

On Sunday, all commercial and business activities, government and private offices as well as passenger transport services in Karachi remained suspended as part of the National Command and Operation Centre’s ‘stay home-stay safe’ restrictions that will remain in place till May 16 to control further spread of the virus.

In Karachi, all major thoroughfares wore a deserted look during the first half of the day amid hot and humid weather.

Only grocery, meat and vegetable shops, medical stores, bakeries, milk shops, and fuel stations were open. Fruit vendors were also allowed to work and so were food outlets, eateries and restaurants which remained open only for home deliveries.

Ports and vaccination centres remained operational on Sunday.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 10, 2021 08:45pm
Karachi, Sindh. Anything goes.
Reply Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
May 10, 2021 08:55pm
Thank you, Honorable Judge, for showing the humane face of authority to the pharaohs of the province.
Reply Recommend 0
2008
May 10, 2021 09:19pm
Martial Law in Sindh.
Reply Recommend 0
curious2
May 10, 2021 09:33pm
Lets get real. We don't have the jail capacity to put everyone who is violating SOP behind bars. Like many of IK's plans - not much planning took place b4 implementing.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
May 10, 2021 09:42pm
The police officer’s gun in the picture seems like an antique piece, 500 year old relic.
Reply Recommend 0
Guest
May 10, 2021 09:51pm
Good to know someone has common sense.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blurred boundaries
Updated 10 May 2021

Blurred boundaries

Karachi’s administration and provincial agencies have taken measures that hit the urban poor on a continuous basis.
Sequencing IMF reforms
10 May 2021

Sequencing IMF reforms

It is clear that the revival of and rise in economic growth is becoming a concept alien to the IMF.
‘Darlings of the court’
09 May 2021

‘Darlings of the court’

The public deserves to see and learn from the process by which Justice Isa won after having nearly lost.

Editorial

10 May 2021

Safe havens

THE pull-out of foreign forces from Afghanistan has security ramifications for that country as well as neighbouring...
10 May 2021

Important bills

AT last, there is some movement on critical legislation that appeared to have been put on the back-burner. The...
Al Aqsa clashes
Updated 10 May 2021

Al Aqsa clashes

US policy remains wedded to blind support for the Jewish state.
Updated 09 May 2021

Sharif mission aborted

THE government is in no mood to let PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif leave the country. The opposition leader was...
09 May 2021

Amazon opportunity

THE decision by global e-commerce giant Amazon to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list is expected to unleash ...
09 May 2021

PCB’s parental policy

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s announcement of its parental support policy earlier this week is praiseworthy, for...