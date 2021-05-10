Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 10, 2021

'Civil war is brewing': In second letter, French soldiers accuse Macron of according 'concessions to Islamism'

AFPPublished May 10, 2021 - Updated May 10, 2021 04:36pm
French President Emmanuel Macron is pictured at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. — Reuters/File
French President Emmanuel Macron is pictured at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. — Reuters/File

A group of serving French soldiers has published a new open letter in a conservative magazine, warning President Emmanuel Macron that the “survival” of France is at stake after he made “concessions” to Islamism.

The letter posted on the Valeurs Actuelles website late on Sunday echoes the tone of a similar letter published by the same magazine last month, which also warned that a civil conflict was brewing.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a close ally of Macron, slammed the letter as a “crude manoeuvre” and accused its anonymous signatories of lacking “courage”.

Read: French Muslims, stigmatised by attacks, feel under pressure

The previous letter, signed by a handful of officers and some 20 semi-retired generals, sparked a furore in France, with the prime minister calling it an unacceptable interference and France's top general vowing that those behind it would be punished.

It is not clear how many people are behind the current letter or what their ranks are.

In contrast to the previous letter, it is also open to be signed by the public, with Valeurs Actuelles saying more than 93,000 had done so by Monday morning.

“We are not talking about extending your mandates or conquering others. We are talking about the survival of our country, the survival of your country,” said the letter, which was addressed to Macron and his cabinet.

The authors described themselves as active-duty soldiers from the younger generation of the military, a so-called “generation of fire” that had seen active service.

“They have offered up their lives to destroy the Islamism that you have made concessions to on our soil.”

They claimed also to have served in the Sentinelle security operation within France launched after a wave of jihadist attacks in 2015.

They observed that for some religious communities “France means nothing but an object of sarcasm, contempt or even hatred”.

It added: “If a civil war breaks out, the military will maintain order on its own soil [...] civil war is brewing in France and you know it perfectly well.”

'Is this courage?

The letter comes in a febrile political atmosphere ahead of the 2022 elections when Macron's main challenger is expected to again be the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Analysts say Macron has tacked to the right in recent months to prevent Le Pen from exploiting a series of attacks in late 2020 blamed on Islamist extremists who recently immigrated to France.

“I believe that when you are in the military you don't do this kind of thing in hiding,” Darmanin told BFM television. “These people are anonymous. Is this courage? To be anonymous?”

Read: French generals spark backlash with warning of ‘civil war’

Former president Francois Hollande weighed in on the debate, expressing bewilderment that such sentiments could be expressed by serving soldiers.

“How can we suggest that the army today could have such feelings and a desire to question the very principles of the Republic?” he told France Inter radio.

Prime Minister Jean Castex had labelled the rare intervention in politics by military figures in last month's letter “an initiative against all of our republican principles, of honour and the duty of the army”.

France's armed forces chief of staff, General Francois Lecointre, said those who signed it would face punishments ranging from forced full retirement to disciplinary action.

Islamophobia
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
sultan jahan
May 10, 2021 05:06pm
this is a sign of the direction in which France in fact the Occident is moving. one can see that a neo-crusade may well be in the offing. the Ummah needs to unite to one man to nip the evil in the bud before it's too late. the unity of the Ummah will serve as an effective. deterrent.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
May 10, 2021 05:14pm
These are the french skinheads but I consider them innocent. The western policy post-USSR has been to create Islamic terrorists like Daesh to destabilize unwanted regimes but from time to time these terrorists bite back their masters too. So the innocent young westerns with no analytical thinking start believing that it is Islam that does it. Media and politicians play their part too.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blurred boundaries
Updated 10 May 2021

Blurred boundaries

Karachi’s administration and provincial agencies have taken measures that hit the urban poor on a continuous basis.
Sequencing IMF reforms
10 May 2021

Sequencing IMF reforms

It is clear that the revival of and rise in economic growth is becoming a concept alien to the IMF.
‘Darlings of the court’
09 May 2021

‘Darlings of the court’

The public deserves to see and learn from the process by which Justice Isa won after having nearly lost.

Editorial

10 May 2021

Safe havens

THE pull-out of foreign forces from Afghanistan has security ramifications for that country as well as neighbouring...
10 May 2021

Important bills

AT last, there is some movement on critical legislation that appeared to have been put on the back-burner. The...
Al Aqsa clashes
Updated 10 May 2021

Al Aqsa clashes

US policy remains wedded to blind support for the Jewish state.
Updated 09 May 2021

Sharif mission aborted

THE government is in no mood to let PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif leave the country. The opposition leader was...
09 May 2021

Amazon opportunity

THE decision by global e-commerce giant Amazon to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list is expected to unleash ...
09 May 2021

PCB’s parental policy

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s announcement of its parental support policy earlier this week is praiseworthy, for...