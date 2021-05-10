Dawn Logo

Shaheen's career-best 'five-for' sees Pakistan to big win over Zimbabwe

Reuters | AFPPublished May 10, 2021 - Updated May 10, 2021 01:49pm
The Pakistan cricket team poses for a picture after beating Zimbabwe on the fourth day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Monday. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Seamer Shaheen Afridi took a career best five for 52 as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs early on the fourth day of the second Test at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

It was the fourth successive series win for Pakistan on a southern Africa tour.

Pakistan needed just one wicket at the start of the day and it took a little over 20 minutes for Shaheen to induce an edge from Luke Jongwe (37) to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, wrapping up the contest as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 231 in their second innings.

Pakistan won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs and have now completed a comprehensive series victory, which followed limited overs success in South Africa.

The tourists had elected to bat and posted a massive 510 for eight declared, boosted by a maiden double-ton for opener Abid Ali, who spent almost 11 hours at the crease for his 215.

Seamer Hasan Ali claimed 5-27 in Zimbabwe's reply, skittling the home side for 132, before Nauman Ali (5-86) and Shaheen did the damage with the ball in the follow-on innings, claiming all the wickets to fall.

Only Regis Chakabva (80) and stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor (49) offered much resistance to the Pakistan victory charge, with most of the damage done on the third day when the visitors picked up 15 wickets.

