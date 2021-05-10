Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 10, 2021

153 Palestinians in hospital after violence erupts at Al Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Reuters | AFPPublished May 10, 2021 - Updated May 10, 2021 02:37pm
Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound on May 10. — AFP
Palestinian protesters and Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound on May 10. — AFP
Israeli police stand in front of the Dome of the Rock during violence at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, on May 10. — Reuters
Israeli police stand in front of the Dome of the Rock during violence at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, on May 10. — Reuters

Hundreds of people were wounded on Monday in renewed violence at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque compound, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

“There are hundreds of people injured from the attacks” and about 50 of them were hospitalised, the Red Crescent said in a brief statement to journalists. However, the number of hospitalised turned out to be much higher, according to local medics.

More than a dozen tear gas canisters and stun grenades landed in the Al-Aqsa mosque, said an Associated Press photographer at the scene.

Al Aqsa, Islam's third holiest site, has been a focal point of violence in Jerusalem at the height of the month of Ramazan.

At least 215 Palestinians were hurt in the violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, including 153 who were hospitalised, Palestinian medics said. Four of the injured were in serious condition. Police said nine officers were hurt, including one who was hospitalized.

Tensions in the city were particularly high as Israel was marking “Jerusalem Day”, its annual celebration of the capture of East Jerusalem, and the walled Old City that is home to Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy places, in a 1967 war.

In pictures: Hundreds wounded as Israeli forces target Palestinians in weekend of violence

In an effort to dial down tensions, Israeli police said they had banned Jewish groups from paying Jerusalem Day visits to the holy plaza that houses Al Aqsa, and which Jews revere as the site of biblical Jewish temples.

Police were also considering whether to reroute a traditional Jerusalem Day march in which thousands of Israeli flag-waving Jewish youth walk through the Old City's Damascus Gate and the Muslim Quarter.

Live video showed Palestinians hurling rocks at police in riot gear on Al Aqsa's stone-strewn plaza and police firing stun grenades. The skirmishes appeared to be less fierce than the violence late last week. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Police said they had deployed thousands of officers in Jerusalem streets and on rooftops to keep the peace.

Planned evictions

Tensions have also been fuelled by the planned evictions of several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

Israel's attorney general secured a deferment on Sunday of a Supreme Court hearing on Monday in the long-running evictions case that had threatened to stoke more violence.

A lower court had found in favour of Jewish settlers' claim to the land on which the Palestinians' homes are located, a decision seen by Palestinians as a bid by Israel to drive them from contested Jerusalem.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan expressed “serious concerns” about the situation in Jerusalem, including the potential evictions, in a call with his Israeli counterpart on Sunday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also expressed on Sunday his concern over the situation.

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, who have condemned Israeli actions in Jerusalem, fired at least three rockets towards Israel on Monday, after launching four projectiles a day earlier, the Israeli military said.

No casualties or damage were reported.

Israel responded to Sunday's attack with tank fire against positions belonging to Hamas, the militant group that runs the Gaza Strip.

Israel views all of Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern part that it annexed in a move that has not won international recognition.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of a state they seek in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
barbiq
May 10, 2021 12:17pm
Save the Jews from this savagery
Reply Recommend 0
Dev
May 10, 2021 12:43pm
Latest news is that the al aqsa mosque has been destroyed. All the mosquitos inside mosque have been eradicated
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 10, 2021 12:52pm
Israeli atrocities, brutalities and barbarism continues against the helpless, feeble, frail, trifle and hapless land and people of Palestine since 1948 as the so-called civilized world led by the U.S. and and global champions of human rights, equality, freedom, justice, independence, liberty and freedom of religion and movement take a deliberate nap.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blurred boundaries
Updated 10 May 2021

Blurred boundaries

Karachi’s administration and provincial agencies have taken measures that hit the urban poor on a continuous basis.
Sequencing IMF reforms
10 May 2021

Sequencing IMF reforms

It is clear that the revival of and rise in economic growth is becoming a concept alien to the IMF.
‘Darlings of the court’
09 May 2021

‘Darlings of the court’

The public deserves to see and learn from the process by which Justice Isa won after having nearly lost.

Editorial

10 May 2021

Safe havens

THE pull-out of foreign forces from Afghanistan has security ramifications for that country as well as neighbouring...
10 May 2021

Important bills

AT last, there is some movement on critical legislation that appeared to have been put on the back-burner. The...
Al Aqsa clashes
Updated 10 May 2021

Al Aqsa clashes

US policy remains wedded to blind support for the Jewish state.
Updated 09 May 2021

Sharif mission aborted

THE government is in no mood to let PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif leave the country. The opposition leader was...
09 May 2021

Amazon opportunity

THE decision by global e-commerce giant Amazon to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list is expected to unleash ...
09 May 2021

PCB’s parental policy

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s announcement of its parental support policy earlier this week is praiseworthy, for...