Exports to Australia up by 29pc: Razak

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that the country’s exports were gradually increasing and export to Australia jumped by 29 per cent during 10 months of the current fiscal year.

In a tweet, the adviser said that the country had witnessed $52 million worth of more exports to Australia during July-April FY2021 as compared to the same period last year.

“We are glad to share that during Jul-April 2021, our exports to Australia increased by 29% to USD 229 million as compared to USD 177 million in Jul-April 2020. This is the highest 10-months export to Australia ever,” he tweeted.

He further said in his tweet: “I encourage exporters to aggressively export to this relatively untapped market. I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor and urge him to facilitate our exporters and investors even more.”

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2021