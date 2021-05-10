Dawn Logo

Exports to Australia up by 29pc: Razak

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 10, 2021 - Updated May 10, 2021 08:04am
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that the country’s exports were gradually increasing. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production Abdul Razak Dawood said on Sunday that the country’s exports were gradually increasing and export to Australia jumped by 29 per cent during 10 months of the current fiscal year.

In a tweet, the adviser said that the country had witnessed $52 million worth of more exports to Australia during July-April FY2021 as compared to the same period last year.

“We are glad to share that during Jul-April 2021, our exports to Australia increased by 29% to USD 229 million as compared to USD 177 million in Jul-April 2020. This is the highest 10-months export to Australia ever,” he tweeted.

He further said in his tweet: “I encourage exporters to aggressively export to this relatively untapped market. I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Counsellor and urge him to facilitate our exporters and investors even more.”

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2021

Comments (6)
M. Emad
May 10, 2021 08:31am
• $229 million Pakistan Exports to Australia in Jul-Apr 2021 (''highest 10-months export to Aust ever”). • $730 million Bangladesh Exports to Australia in FY 2019-20.
Abdullah
May 10, 2021 09:55am
Will you please work on increasing the production here so we can increase exports instead of giving us these numbers .Diversify the product market and ultimately our exports will go up.
Shaukat Imran
May 10, 2021 10:12am
What credentials does Razaak Dawood have to become minister / PM advisor again and again? The only criteria it seems is he can speak English and knows some powerful people because he has practically done nothing for improving exports or commercial activities of Pakistan. Its is strange that Pakistan has 70 to 80 year old ministers / advisors like Razaak Dawwod, Ishrat Hussain etc when far more developed countries have Prime Ministers & Presidents who are in 30s & 40s.....
Dr Athar Ahmed
May 10, 2021 10:47am
Increase in exports to Australia is excellent news because so far the entire region was untapped and we were loosing huge potential market, In order to grasp market of that area I strongly that more emphasize to be given in Australia, Newzealand, Tasmania. Heartiest congratulations on hard working team of Commercial Diplomatic team.
Dr Athar Ahmed
May 10, 2021 10:51am
Heartiest congratulations on tapping so far untapped market of huge potential, our team of Commercial Diplomats need more encouragements and praise for their hard work, very well dine and keep up the good work.
Wow
May 10, 2021 11:07am
@Abdullah, haters continue complaining.
