Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 10, 2021

Three FC soldiers martyred in attack on Bolan post

Saleem ShahidPublished May 10, 2021 - Updated May 10, 2021 07:30am
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a newly fenced border along Afghanistan. — AFP/File
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a newly fenced border along Afghanistan. — AFP/File

QUETTA: Three soldiers of the Frontier Corps were martyred and another was injured in an attack at a check-post in a coalmine filed area of Margat in Bolan district, officials said on Sunday.

They said the incident took place on Saturday evening, some 70km east of Quetta. Unidentified attackers opened fire at the Khalid check-post of Frontier Corps with automatic weapons. As a result, three personnel lost their lives and another suffered injuries Sources said the FC personnel immediately returned the fire. However, the attackers managed to escape.

The FC troops cordoned off the area after the incident and launched a search operation in the nearby mountainous areas. However, no arrest was reported till late into night.

The bodies and the injured soldier were brought to a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Lance Naik Hussain Shah, Sepoy Noman and Sepoy Faisal.

The injured soldier was identified as Pervez.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Emraan UK
May 10, 2021 08:56am
This is quite alarming situation,seems we are back to 2009 ,as we lost 12 soldiers in just three days .Generals need to think about it as our causality rate is getting higher in recent months.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
May 10, 2021 09:15am
The dynamics on the Afghan border are changing, with US withdrawal. Pakistan needs to be ahead of the game, as we can't afford to go back to the dark era of 2005-2015
Reply Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
May 10, 2021 09:37am
Attackers managed to escape so they'll be back to inflict more pain.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Blurred boundaries
Updated 10 May 2021

Blurred boundaries

Karachi’s administration and provincial agencies have taken measures that hit the urban poor on a continuous basis.
Sequencing IMF reforms
10 May 2021

Sequencing IMF reforms

It is clear that the revival of and rise in economic growth is becoming a concept alien to the IMF.
‘Darlings of the court’
09 May 2021

‘Darlings of the court’

The public deserves to see and learn from the process by which Justice Isa won after having nearly lost.

Editorial

10 May 2021

Safe havens

THE pull-out of foreign forces from Afghanistan has security ramifications for that country as well as neighbouring...
10 May 2021

Important bills

AT last, there is some movement on critical legislation that appeared to have been put on the back-burner. The...
Al Aqsa clashes
Updated 10 May 2021

Al Aqsa clashes

US policy remains wedded to blind support for the Jewish state.
Updated 09 May 2021

Sharif mission aborted

THE government is in no mood to let PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif leave the country. The opposition leader was...
09 May 2021

Amazon opportunity

THE decision by global e-commerce giant Amazon to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list is expected to unleash ...
09 May 2021

PCB’s parental policy

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s announcement of its parental support policy earlier this week is praiseworthy, for...