How can govt accept Shehbaz's guarantee when he couldn't fulfil the same for an absconder?: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry wondered on Sunday how the government could trust PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif's guarantee to return to the country when he hadn't been able to fulfil the same assurance for his brother PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, he said: "The question is how can Shehbaz Sharif's guarantee [to return] be accepted when he couldn't fulfil another absconder's guarantee?

"When he was giving Nawaz's guarantee, we had the hope at the time that NAB (National Accountability Bureau) and the court would call him and ask that he had given guarantee for Nawaz and had to come back with him so where has he (Nawaz) gone?"

The minister said the opposition had the same stance and pointed to PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's call for Nawaz to come back during a conversation with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

"The opposition itself thinks that Nawaz is a mafroor (fugitive)."

Chaudhry alleged that Shehbaz had previously visited London due to complaints of "back pain" and yet videos later surfaced of him "running in the streets; there was no problem".

He added that Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was much more ill than Shehbaz and yet was continuing her treatment while staying in Pakistan and was also steadfast on the Covid-19 front so "does it not suit Shehbaz and Nawaz, who have led the government for a long period, that they get their treatment done in Pakistan?"

The Lahore High Court on Friday had granted Shehbaz ‘conditional permission’ to travel to the UK for medical treatment from May 8 to July 3.

Citing "procedural hiccups", however, the Federal Investigation Agency had stopped him on Saturday (yesterday) from leaving the country for London. Immigration officials had told him that he could not board the flight as his name was on the ‘person not in list (PNIL)’.

Chaudhry praised NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal and the current NAB administration for "cementing their place" and recovering Rs400 billion and depositing it in the treasury. He also lauded the courts for their decisions in cases such as the Panama Papers case, saying a perception was created that the legal system was part of the "war against corruption".

"In some instances, however, people think the system hasn't changed and this is the reality as well," he said, adding that the manner in which permission was granted to Shehbaz to go abroad was a reflection of the "rot in the system". He also questioned the speed with which his application was heard and decided.

The minister said giving permission to Shehbaz to go abroad would mean "setting aside the rights of thousands of prisoners. We forget them, acknowledge the class system and allow Shehbaz to go abroad while the rest of the prisoners don't have the right to even get treatment outside of jail."

He said the way the PML-N leader had come out of jail gave the impression that powerful people could "get out by breaking the web, while small flies are getting trapped in this web". "Our society will be destroyed because of this and will face immense harm if the common man thinks there is one law for the powerful and another for weaker people," he stressed.

Chaudhry said the government had great respect for all court decisions but there were legal options available for this decision and it was its legal right to appeal it.

"Our stance is clear. We say the law should be equal for the Sharif family and for the common people, and the small thieves should get the same rights as the big thieves."

More to follow.