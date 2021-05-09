Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 09, 2021

PPP retains Karachi's NA-249 seat after recount

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 9, 2021 - Updated May 9, 2021 08:37am
This picture shows PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail. — Photo courtesy Facebook
This picture shows PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail. — Photo courtesy Facebook

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completed recounting of votes cast at the 276 polling stations of the NA-249 constituency on Saturday — the third consecutive day of the exercise — in which PPP candidate again emerged as winner.

On April 29, the day of the polling, PPP candidate Qadir Khan Mandokhail had obtained 16,106 votes while Miftah Ismail of PML-N had secured 15,473 votes, according to provisional results.

On Mr Ismail’s request, the ECP ordered the vote recount. Initially, the candidates of PML-N, PTI, MQM-P, and Pak Sarzameen Party boycotted the recounting while eight other candidates, including those of PPP and the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakis­tan, took part in the process.

According to unofficial results, a total of 3,162 votes were rejected. The results showed that the PPP candidate got 15,656 votes, the PML-N’s 14,747, TLP’s Nazeer Kamalvi 10,668, PSP’s Mustafa Kamal 8,728, PTI’s Amjad Afridi 8,681 and MQM-P’s Hafiz Mursaleen 7,007 votes.

Earlier, the PPP candidate had won the seat with the margin of 633 votes but in the recount, his victory margin increased to 909, showing he received 273 more votes.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Indiot
May 09, 2021 08:55am
Another embarrassment for Maryam and her cronies.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 09, 2021 08:58am
PPP, once Pakistan’s dominant political party, now becomes an interior Sindh-based force.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Vaccine equity
Updated 08 May 2021

Vaccine equity

The TRIPS agreement is holding back equal vaccine access.

Editorial

Updated 09 May 2021

Sharif mission aborted

THE government is in no mood to let PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif leave the country. The opposition leader was...
09 May 2021

Amazon opportunity

THE decision by global e-commerce giant Amazon to add Pakistan to its sellers’ list is expected to unleash ...
09 May 2021

PCB’s parental policy

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s announcement of its parental support policy earlier this week is praiseworthy, for...
Updated 08 May 2021

Delayed poll debate

THE debate on electoral reforms is going nowhere. Even though the major political parties say reforms are critical,...
08 May 2021

Reducing deficit

THE numbers show that the government has managed to arrest growth in fiscal deficit — the difference between the...
08 May 2021

Rise in dog bites

ON Wednesday, an unusually high number of dog-bite cases were reported in Larkana, when 19 people — the majority ...