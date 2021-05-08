Sindh CM removes Gadap AC, SHO over firing incident at Bahria Town Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Saturday removed the assistant commissioner and mukhtiarkar (revenue official) of Gadap Town after a man was injured in firing allegedly carried out by private guards of Bahria Town Karachi (BTK) and policemen in civvies a day earlier.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the chief minister also removed the Gadap Town SHO for "not maintaining peace and order in the area". The chief minister has also ordered a complete inquiry into the incident, he added.

"The Sindh chief minister has said that we will not allow anyone to be wronged. The rights of the local people will be completely protected," Shah said.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also took notice of the incident that took place between local residents and BTK officials, the minister said in a statement.

Earlier today, the provincial information minister, MNA Jam Abdul Kareem and MPA Saleem Baloch visited Jinnah Hospital to meet those injured in yesterday's incident.

"We will not tolerate anyone being wronged. Complete cooperation will be extended to the affectees," Kareem said.

Later, PPP leaders along with MPA Sajid Jokhio also went to meet the people who were affected by the bulldozing. He assured them that action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

"We are with the residents of the area. Action will be taken according to the law," Shah said. Details have been sought from the deputy commissioner and revenue officials, he added.

Firing at Bahria Town Karachi

A day earlier, an activist of Sindh Indigenous Rights Alliance and resident of Kathor area, Abdul Hafeez, told Dawn.com the BTK guards along with police tried to destroy the crops in Kamal Khan Jokhio Goth on Friday morning but the locals put up resistance and forced them to abandon the attempt.

However, armed private guards accompanied by police both in uniform and civilian clothes returned to the scene again after Friday prayers and started destroying the crops with bulldozers, according to Hafeez.

Around 100 residents put up resistance, and as soon as a local threw a stone towards the BTK personnel, the guards opened "straight fire" at the villagers. At least one villager, Shaukat Khaskheli, sustained a bullet injury, while another suffered minor injuries.

The guards allegedly took away the injured villager and 3-4 other locals with them, Hafeez said.

Hafeez later told Dawn.com that instead of taking Khaskheli to a hospital, BTK personnel took him in an injured state to the local police station to get a first information report (FIR) registered against him. Locals then reached the police station, got hold of Khaskheli and shifted him to a hospital.

The activist said around 50-60 acres of agricultural land was being demolished to pave the way for BTK's new housing projects near Kathor.

In a tweet, Hafeez said the BTK officials had told the owner of the land that the land had been awarded to the real estate giant by the Supreme Court and therefore the demolition work would continue. However, they were unable to produce any documents when the owner asked them to support their claim, the activist added.