Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 08, 2021

India reports more than 4,000 deaths for first time; states impose stricter lockdowns

ReutersPublished May 8, 2021 - Updated May 8, 2021 02:14pm
Indians register themselves to receive the vaccine for Covid-19 at a medical college in Prayagraj, India. — AP
Indians register themselves to receive the vaccine for Covid-19 at a medical college in Prayagraj, India. — AP
Relatives prepare to cremate the body of their loved one who died due to Covid-19 at a crematorium in Moradabad, India. — AFP/File
Relatives prepare to cremate the body of their loved one who died due to Covid-19 at a crematorium in Moradabad, India. — AFP/File

India on Saturday reported its highest ever single-day Covid-19 death toll, as cases continued to rise and states imposed stricter lockdowns.

India's health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities over the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to just under 240,000. Cases rose by 401,078, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 21.9 million.

Medical experts say the real numbers of Covid-19 cases and fatalities are likely to be far higher than official tallies.

Tamil Nadu, known for its automobile manufacturing including BMW, Daimler, Hyundai, Ford , Nissan and Renault, said it would move from a partial to a full lockdown on Monday, stopping public transport and shutting state-run alcohol retailers.

Neighbouring Karnataka state extended a total shutdown late on Friday. The state capital Bengaluru is a major tech hub, home to major offices of companies including Google, Amazon and Cisco.

India is yet to impose a national lockdown as it did during its first wave last year, but around half of all its states have imposed a total shutdown. The rest are under a partial shutdown.

In pictures: India's virus catastrophe worsens, with 'horrible' weeks ahead

Though it is the world's biggest vaccine maker, India is struggling to produce and distribute enough doses to stem the wave of Covid-19.

Although the country has administered over 167m vaccine doses, its rate of inoculation has fallen sharply in recent days and only around two per cent of its 1.4 billion people have received the two doses needed to be fully immunised.

A crisis in the south

While states in the country's northern and western areas have borne the brunt of the pandemic, southern states including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have seen infections surge.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India has brought the healthcare system to the brink of collapse, with patients dying due to lack of oxygen or access to hospital beds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticised for his handling of the oxygen shortage, though the government says it is doing all it can.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M. K. Stalin said in a letter to Modi late on Friday Tamil Nadu's medical oxygen demand could double in the next two weeks.

“The availability of oxygen in Tamil Nadu is very very critical,” Stalin said, adding that 13 patients died in a hospital on the outskirts of Chennai due to the lack of oxygen.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The ECI headache
08 May 2021

The ECI headache

The ECI sat mute while BJP held huge rallies without following SOPs.
Engaging the enemy
08 May 2021

Engaging the enemy

The ghost of the Musharraf formula has started to haunt the current backchannel process.
Will OIC confront France?
Updated 08 May 2021

Will OIC confront France?

For Pakistan to keep its GSP-Plus status it will have to show the EU that it treats its blasphemy accused fairly.
Standing by Kashmir
Updated 07 May 2021

Standing by Kashmir

A comprehensive failure of governance is always a comprehensive moral failure of the governors.

Editorial

Updated 08 May 2021

Delayed poll debate

THE debate on electoral reforms is going nowhere. Even though the major political parties say reforms are critical,...
08 May 2021

Reducing deficit

THE numbers show that the government has managed to arrest growth in fiscal deficit — the difference between the...
08 May 2021

Rise in dog bites

ON Wednesday, an unusually high number of dog-bite cases were reported in Larkana, when 19 people — the majority ...
Reprimanding envoys
Updated 07 May 2021

Reprimanding envoys

The prime minister should have engaged with honest and respectable officers to identify how solutions can be found.
07 May 2021

Foreign funding case

THE foreign funding case against the PTI has become a never-ending tale. It has been dragging on for years and after...
07 May 2021

Water woes

IRRIGATION experts have voiced concern over the decline of freshwater flow through Kotri barrage, which has led to...