Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 08, 2021

Soldier injured in terrorist fire from across Pak-Afghan border in second attack this week

Naveed SiddiquiPublished May 8, 2021 - Updated May 8, 2021 02:34pm
A Pakistani soldier stands guard along the fence at an outpost on the Pak-Afghan border. — Reuters/File
A Pakistani soldier stands guard along the fence at an outpost on the Pak-Afghan border. — Reuters/File

A soldier was injured after terrorists opened fire from across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late on Friday night, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that terrorists from the Afghan side of the international border opened fire on a military checkpost in Pakistan.

Pakistani troops responded promptly to the attack, the ISPR said, adding that a soldier was injured in the exchange of fire.

In its statement, the ISPR said Pakistan has "consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management".

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," it added.

This is the second such incident to take place this week. On Wednesday, four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were martyred while six others were injured after terrorists ambushed them during a fencing activity along the Pak-Afghan border in the Manzakai sector in Balochistan's Zhob.

After that attack, the Afghanistan embassy had been asked to convey Pakistan's concerns to the relevant authorities in the country to "undertake effective measures against organised groups of terrorists operating from Afghan soil, follow mutually agreed protocols and SOPs and avoid recurrence of such incidents in future", according to the Foreign Office.

In October of last year, a soldier was martyred and another wounded when terrorists fired gunshots from across the Pak-Afghan border on the Pakistan Army post in Bajaur. Another such attack had taken place a month earlier in which a soldier was martyred as well.

As the United States begins withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, there are fears that violence will increase and could also spill over to neighbouring states, including Pakistan. Violence against Afghans has escalated starkly in recent weeks, with more than a hundred Afghan security force personnel killed.

Read: US pullout from Afghanistan a test for Pakistan, other neighbours

Earlier this month, Pakistan along with the US, China and Russia urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to ensure that Afghan soil is not used to threaten the security of any other country.

"We call on all Afghans including the government of the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to ensure that terrorist groups and individuals do not use Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country," they said in a joint statement issued in Washington.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The ECI headache
08 May 2021

The ECI headache

The ECI sat mute while BJP held huge rallies without following SOPs.
Engaging the enemy
08 May 2021

Engaging the enemy

The ghost of the Musharraf formula has started to haunt the current backchannel process.
Will OIC confront France?
Updated 08 May 2021

Will OIC confront France?

For Pakistan to keep its GSP-Plus status it will have to show the EU that it treats its blasphemy accused fairly.
Standing by Kashmir
Updated 07 May 2021

Standing by Kashmir

A comprehensive failure of governance is always a comprehensive moral failure of the governors.

Editorial

Updated 08 May 2021

Delayed poll debate

THE debate on electoral reforms is going nowhere. Even though the major political parties say reforms are critical,...
08 May 2021

Reducing deficit

THE numbers show that the government has managed to arrest growth in fiscal deficit — the difference between the...
08 May 2021

Rise in dog bites

ON Wednesday, an unusually high number of dog-bite cases were reported in Larkana, when 19 people — the majority ...
Reprimanding envoys
Updated 07 May 2021

Reprimanding envoys

The prime minister should have engaged with honest and respectable officers to identify how solutions can be found.
07 May 2021

Foreign funding case

THE foreign funding case against the PTI has become a never-ending tale. It has been dragging on for years and after...
07 May 2021

Water woes

IRRIGATION experts have voiced concern over the decline of freshwater flow through Kotri barrage, which has led to...