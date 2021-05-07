Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2021

LHC grants Shehbaz Sharif conditional permission to go abroad for medical treatment

Rana BilalPublished May 7, 2021 - Updated May 7, 2021 06:07pm
The Lahore High Court on Friday delivered an interim order allowing conditional permission to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad once for medical treatment. — AFP/File
The Lahore High Court on Friday delivered an interim order allowing conditional permission to Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad once for medical treatment. — AFP/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued an interim order, granting conditional permission to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad once for medical treatment.

Presiding over the hearing of Shehbaz's petition for the removal of his name from the travel black list, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi also directed the government and the Federal Investigation Agency along with the director-general of Immigrations and Passport (HQ) to submit a report to the court on or before the next hearing.

"Dispensation sought for is allowed subject to all just and legal exceptions.

"Keeping in view the past conduct and travel history, the fact that name of the petitioner is not in Exit Control List (ECL) at the moment, the name of the petitioner in blacklist, if already placed, will not stop the petitioner from one-time visit to UK from May 8,2021, to July 3, 2021 for his medical checkup as per his personal commitment made before this court," said the interim order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

Responding to the development, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that Shehbaz had submitted a guarantee for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif when he was going abroad.

"Now instead of issuing notice to Shehbaz for giving a fake guarantee [and] recalling Nawaz, Shehbaz himself is being sent abroad."

Shehbaz had approached the LHC a day earlier to challenge the placement of his name on a travel blacklist/no-fly list and seek one-time permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

In the petition, filed through advocates Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez, the opposition leader, who is on bail in multiple references of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), contended that the government had previously placed him on the ECL. However, the LHC had suspended the government’s act, giving him one-time permission to travel to the United Kingdom for medical check-up in 2019.

Shehbaz stated that he recently came to know that his name had been placed on the blacklist at the behest of the present regime. He said the authorities concerned had refused to furnish the documents to him on the basis of which his name had been placed in the list.

The petition argued that the right to travel abroad was encapsulated in freedom of movement enshrined in Article 15 of the Constitution, which was subject to reasonable restrictions imposed by the law in the public interest. It said the impugned act of the respondents, after the removal of the petitioner’s name from the ECL by the court, showed malicious intentions.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Activism in verse
07 May 2021

Activism in verse

Poetry speaks louder than prose when it comes to making an impact.
Missing women
07 May 2021

Missing women

In terms of gender parity, we are among the worst.
Mixed signals on rights
Updated 06 May 2021

Mixed signals on rights

Government officials continue to call human rights standards alien to Pakistan’s ground realities.

Editorial

Reprimanding envoys
Updated 07 May 2021

Reprimanding envoys

The prime minister should have engaged with honest and respectable officers to identify how solutions can be found.
07 May 2021

Foreign funding case

THE foreign funding case against the PTI has become a never-ending tale. It has been dragging on for years and after...
07 May 2021

Water woes

IRRIGATION experts have voiced concern over the decline of freshwater flow through Kotri barrage, which has led to...
Proceed with caution
Updated 06 May 2021

Proceed with caution

The slightest loosening of SOP protocols could send us hurling in the direction where India finds itself today.
06 May 2021

IPP dues

THE ECC decision to pay the first tranche of outstanding dues of one set of IPPs, and further delay the payments of...
06 May 2021

Violence against doctors

HEALTHCARE workers and doctors’ associations in two major hospitals of KP are adamant that the KP Healthcare...