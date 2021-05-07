Pakistan recover after Zimbabwe grab early wicket in 2nd Test

Abid Ali and Azhar Ali shared an unbeaten 60-run partnership as Pakistan recovered from the early loss of Imran Butt on the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Pakistan were 72 for one at lunch after winning the toss, with Abid on 34 not out and Azhar unbeaten on 31.

Butt was dismissed in the eighth over, top-edging a pull to midwicket against left-arm opening bowler Richard Ngarava after scoring two off 20 balls.

Ngarava and new-ball partner Blessing Muzarabani bowled with good control on an easy-paced pitch, restricting Pakistan to 14 for one in the first 10 overs.

But Abid and Azhar gradually increased the scoring rate after the opening bowlers were rested.

Pakistan gave a debut to 36-year-old seam bowler Tabish Khan, who replaced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the only change from the side that won the first Test by an innings and 116 runs.

Zimbabwe also had a new cap in fast bowler Luke Jongwe, who shone in the recent Twenty20 series against the tourists. He replaced injured opening batsman Prince Masvaure.