Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2021

Abid and Azhar centuries put Pakistan in strong position in 2nd Test against Zimbabwe

AFPPublished May 7, 2021 - Updated May 7, 2021 11:26pm
Azhar Ali and Abid Ali make a run during Friday's day one of the second Test against Zimbabwe. — Photo: PCB Twitter
Azhar Ali and Abid Ali make a run during Friday's day one of the second Test against Zimbabwe. — Photo: PCB Twitter

Centuries by Abid Ali and Azhar Ali put Pakistan in a strong position on the first day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Abid (118 not out) and Azhar (126) put on 236 for the second wicket before tall fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani brought Zimbabwe back into the match by taking three wickets with the second new ball. Pakistan had reached 268 for four at the close.

Abid and Azhar came together with the total on 12 in the eighth over and ground down the Zimbabwe bowlers before Azhar edged Muzarabani to gully in the last half hour of the day.

“It wasn't a tough wicket so after we lost an early wicket we thought we should bat long and wise,” said Azhar.

“It came off and Abid and I had a long partnership.”

Azhar admitted that despite his team's dominance there was still pressure to perform.

“Since I only play one format, it's not too tough to motivate yourself.

“But there's a bit of pressure when you play Zimbabwe because if you do well it's not recognised because it's against Zimbabwe.

“If you don't do well, people say he can't score against Zimbabwe.”

Azhar's dismissal was followed by a second failure in the series for Babar Azam, Pakistan's captain and star batsman, who drove Muzarabani to point after scoring two.

Babar was out for a first-ball duck in the first Test at the same venue, which Pakistan won by an innings and 116 runs.

Muzarabani struck again when first Test centurion Fawad Alam dragged a short ball onto his stumps after scoring five.

Muzarabani finished the day with three for 41. His five-over spell with the second new ball yielded three for 12.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
May 07, 2021 04:40pm
Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in a T20 match.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 07, 2021 05:42pm
Great showing against Zimbabwe. Surprising they are still playing!
Reply Recommend 0
2008
May 07, 2021 06:22pm
Playing test cricket in May. The main test here is not cricket but the weather.
Reply Recommend 0
Concerned UK
May 07, 2021 07:11pm
My grand mother could score a century against Zimbabwe.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 07, 2021 09:48pm
As long as they don't get complacent, content and lazy, greenshirts must win this test match against Zimbabwe as well to keep their winning streak intact under bio-bubble environment.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Activism in verse
07 May 2021

Activism in verse

Poetry speaks louder than prose when it comes to making an impact.
Missing women
07 May 2021

Missing women

In terms of gender parity, we are among the worst.
Mixed signals on rights
Updated 06 May 2021

Mixed signals on rights

Government officials continue to call human rights standards alien to Pakistan’s ground realities.

Editorial

Reprimanding envoys
Updated 07 May 2021

Reprimanding envoys

The prime minister should have engaged with honest and respectable officers to identify how solutions can be found.
07 May 2021

Foreign funding case

THE foreign funding case against the PTI has become a never-ending tale. It has been dragging on for years and after...
07 May 2021

Water woes

IRRIGATION experts have voiced concern over the decline of freshwater flow through Kotri barrage, which has led to...
Proceed with caution
Updated 06 May 2021

Proceed with caution

The slightest loosening of SOP protocols could send us hurling in the direction where India finds itself today.
06 May 2021

IPP dues

THE ECC decision to pay the first tranche of outstanding dues of one set of IPPs, and further delay the payments of...
06 May 2021

Violence against doctors

HEALTHCARE workers and doctors’ associations in two major hospitals of KP are adamant that the KP Healthcare...