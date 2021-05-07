Army chief calls on Saudi crown prince in Jeddah

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Jeddah, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation including developments in the Afghan peace process, bilateral defence, security, collaborating for regional peace and security were discussed during the meeting.

The COAS said Pakistan is resolute in its commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and defence of the two Holy Mosques, the ISPR statement said.

"The crown prince acknowledged Pakistan's role towards regional peace and stability. He also said that the relations between the kingdom and Pakistan are based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust and both nations will continue to play their part for peace, stability and betterment of the Muslim ummah," it added.

The army chief is currently on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabi ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's scheduled three-day visit to the kingdom from May 7 (today) to May 9.

On Wednesday, Bajwa met Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces, Gen Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily.

“CGS KSA […] assured full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability,” the ISPR had.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the two commanders had discussed regional security situation including Afghan peace process, and military-to-military bilateral cooperation.

Gen Bajwa had called for greater military-to-military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and said it would positively impact regional peace and security.