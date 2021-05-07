Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2021

Nine-month fiscal deficit widens to 3.6pc

Khaleeq KianiPublished May 7, 2021 - Updated May 7, 2021 07:24am
The total revenue incre­ased by 6.45pc to Rs4.99tr in nine months against a rise of about 4.2pc to Rs6.644tr in total expenditure. — AFP/File
The total revenue incre­ased by 6.45pc to Rs4.99tr in nine months against a rise of about 4.2pc to Rs6.644tr in total expenditure. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The country’s fiscal deficit has increased to 3.6 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) or Rs1.652 trillion during the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year despite a drastic cut in development, almost static defence expenditure, healthy provincial cash surpluses and record petroleum levy collections.

The consolidated data on fiscal operations for the first three quarters of the year released by the finance ministry on Thursday showed that the total revenue incre­ased by 6.45pc to Rs4.99tr in nine months against a rise of about 4.2pc to Rs6.644tr in total expenditure.

The data showed that the total revenue posted a healthy growth of 12.6pc during the third quarter (January-March), but poor performance in the first two quarters pulled down the average revenue growth to 6.45pc. The total expenditure was curtailed at a nominal growth of 0.3pc but average growth in expenditure increased to 4.2pc due to higher expenditures in the first two quarters.

Also, tax revenue increased by 4.7pc to Rs3.765tr during the first nine months of the current fiscal year while non-tax revenue went up by 12pc during the same period. Current expenditure, on the other hand, increased by 8.4pc to Rs6.085tr.

The finance ministry reported that defence expenditure during the first nine months of the current fiscal year was contained at Rs784 billion, compared to Rs802bn during same period last year, showing a reduction of 2.2pc.

But more significantly, the total development spending dropped by 9.4pc to Rs654bn during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, to Rs722bn of the comparable period last year.

On top of this, the federal development spending dropped by a massive 22.5pc to Rs264bn this year, compared to Rs340bn during the first nine months last year. The provinces, however, sustained their development schemes as spending on them increased by about 2pc to Rs390bn, compared to Rs382bn during the first nine months last year.

The data showed the government collected a record Rs369bn petroleum levy during the first nine months of the current fiscal year — almost 87pc higher than last year’s Rs198bn. This is significant given the fact that the full year target for petroleum levy for the current year is Rs450bn.

As such, the finance ministry said fiscal deficit as percentage of GDP stood at 3.6pc in nine months (July-March) of 2020-21. The country witnessed 3.8pc fiscal deficit during the same period in 2019-20 and 5pc of GDP in 2018-19 — the first year under the PTI government. It may be noted that fiscal deficit ended up at 8.1pc of GDP last year and 9pc in 2018-19. This was despite the fact that the four provinces together provided about Rs413tr — over 20pc higher than Rs343bn during the same period last year.

In overall terms, the total revenue stood at 11pc of GDP during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, slightly higher than 10.7pc during the same period last year. Tax revenue inched up to 8.3pc of GDP against 8.2pc of previous year. Tax revenue also increased to 2.7pc of GDP from 2.5pc of last year.

The total expenditure increased to 14.6pc of GDP this year against 14.5pc of last year. But current expenditure increased from 12.8pc of GDP in the first nine months last year to 13.4pc this year.

Here again, a major increase was on account of markup payments which amounted to Rs2.1tr during the first nine months of the current fiscal year, compared to Rs1.88tr during the same period last year, showing an increase of about 12pc. As percentage of GDP, markup payments amounted to 4.6pc, compared to last year’s 4.3pc.

Development expenditure dropped to 1.6pc of GDP against 1.8pc of GDP, while defence expenditure went down to 1.7pc from 1.8pc.

The primary balance, on the other hand, stood at Rs562bn surplus or 1pc of GDP, compared to Rs194bn or 0.4pc of GDP last year.

The finance ministry reported that direct taxes increased by 8.8pc to Rs1.246tr or 2.7pc of GDP this year against Rs1.15tr of last year or 2.6pc of GDP. Indirect taxes, on the other hand, increased by 13.2pc to Rs2.15tr from last year’s Rs1.898tr.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Activism in verse
07 May 2021

Activism in verse

Poetry speaks louder than prose when it comes to making an impact.
Missing women
07 May 2021

Missing women

In terms of gender parity, we are among the worst.
Mixed signals on rights
Updated 06 May 2021

Mixed signals on rights

Government officials continue to call human rights standards alien to Pakistan’s ground realities.

Editorial

07 May 2021

Reprimanding envoys

IN a dressing-down that was broadcast for the world to witness, Prime Minister Imran Khan this week lambasted the...
07 May 2021

Foreign funding case

THE foreign funding case against the PTI has become a never-ending tale. It has been dragging on for years and after...
07 May 2021

Water woes

IRRIGATION experts have voiced concern over the decline of freshwater flow through Kotri barrage, which has led to...
Proceed with caution
Updated 06 May 2021

Proceed with caution

The slightest loosening of SOP protocols could send us hurling in the direction where India finds itself today.
06 May 2021

IPP dues

THE ECC decision to pay the first tranche of outstanding dues of one set of IPPs, and further delay the payments of...
06 May 2021

Violence against doctors

HEALTHCARE workers and doctors’ associations in two major hospitals of KP are adamant that the KP Healthcare...