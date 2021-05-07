Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 07, 2021

Urdu scholar Shamim Hanafi dies at 81 in Delhi

The Newspaper's CorrespondentPublished May 7, 2021 - Updated May 7, 2021 07:44am
India’s leading Urdu scholar and literary critic Shamim Hanafi died in New Delhi. — Photo courtesy Times of India
India’s leading Urdu scholar and literary critic Shamim Hanafi died in New Delhi. — Photo courtesy Times of India

NEW DELHI: India’s leading Urdu scholar and literary critic Shamim Hanafi died here on Thursday, his friends and followers said. He was 81 and the cause of his death was not immediately known.

Mr Hanafi was one of the most respected literary critics, playwrights and poets of the subcontinent. A former academic at the Urdu department of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi, he authored a number of respectable books in literary criticism.

Some of these are Jadidiyat ki Falsafiyana Asaas; Nayi Sheri Riwayat; Tareekh, Tehzeeb aur Takhleequi Tajurba; Urdu Culture aur Taqseem ki Riwayat; Khayal ki Musaafat; and Qari Say Mukalma.

Mr Hanafi wrote plays, translated books, and brought out four books for children which he admitted to enjoying immensely. His poetry collection Aakhiri Pehar ki Dastak was published by Rekhta, one of its first ventures in publishing, in 2015.

A not-so-known fact about Mr Hanafi is that he maintained a keen interest in painting, pottery and the performing arts.

Mr Hanafi was born in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh to Mohd Yaseen Siddiqui, an advocate, and Begum Zaibunnisa. He was the eldest of six siblings. His father was also a literary enthusiast and introduced Hanafi to Tagore, Dostoyevsky, Dickens and others, quite early in life.

Mr Hanafi learnt Persian from Maulvi Mugheesuddin and his interest in Urdu literature was the result of his father’s perseverance and close proximity to his Urdu, history and English teacher Syed Moinuddin Qadri (translator of many notable English literary works himself).

While in intermediate, Mr Hanafi translated into Urdu the Persian play Aakhiri Yaadgaar-i-Nadir Shah of Persian playwright Saeed Nafisi. He shifted to Allahabad for higher studies.

At Allahabad University he came in contact with Firaq Gorukhpuri, Dr Aijaz Hussain, Prof Ehtesham Hussain and Prof S.C. Deb, who left an indelible impact upon his sensibilities. Mr Hanafi completed his DPhil from Allahabad University in 1966.

He was also the first regular student of DLit at Aligarh Muslim University, which he completed in 1976.

Mr Hanafi served as a faculty member at AMU for seven years before joining Jamia Millia Islamia. He remained connected to the institution in the capacity of Professor Emeritus.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Activism in verse
07 May 2021

Activism in verse

Poetry speaks louder than prose when it comes to making an impact.
Missing women
07 May 2021

Missing women

In terms of gender parity, we are among the worst.
Mixed signals on rights
Updated 06 May 2021

Mixed signals on rights

Government officials continue to call human rights standards alien to Pakistan’s ground realities.

Editorial

07 May 2021

Reprimanding envoys

IN a dressing-down that was broadcast for the world to witness, Prime Minister Imran Khan this week lambasted the...
07 May 2021

Foreign funding case

THE foreign funding case against the PTI has become a never-ending tale. It has been dragging on for years and after...
07 May 2021

Water woes

IRRIGATION experts have voiced concern over the decline of freshwater flow through Kotri barrage, which has led to...
Proceed with caution
Updated 06 May 2021

Proceed with caution

The slightest loosening of SOP protocols could send us hurling in the direction where India finds itself today.
06 May 2021

IPP dues

THE ECC decision to pay the first tranche of outstanding dues of one set of IPPs, and further delay the payments of...
06 May 2021

Violence against doctors

HEALTHCARE workers and doctors’ associations in two major hospitals of KP are adamant that the KP Healthcare...