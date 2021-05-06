Dawn Logo

Pakistan to be added to Amazon's sellers list within next few days: PM's aide

Dawn.comPublished May 6, 2021 - Updated May 6, 2021 02:16pm
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan would be added to Amazon's list of sellers within a few days. — Reuters/File
Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Thursday that Pakistan would be added to e-commerce giant Amazon's sellers list within the next few days.

"We have finally made it. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, small and medium enterprises and women entrepreneurs," he said.

"An important milestone of the e-commerce policy has been achieved through teamwork by many people across the globe," he said.

Pakistan has remained off Amazon's list of sellers despite the company's presence in neighbouring India. Pakistani retailers wishing to sell their products on the marketplace would register their companies from other countries, in an effort to bypass Pakistan.

However, after being added to the list, Pakistani merchants will be able to sell their products on the platform with ease. But this does not mean much for Pakistani consumers; it will mostly benefit Pakistan-based merchants that want to sell their products abroad.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the PM on Political Information Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the current government had achieved something that had not been achieved during the last 10 years of the country's history.

"Amazon has included Pakistan in its list of sellers. With this development, Pakistan has now joined the international market. This will result in billions in investment and produce employment opportunities. Thank you Imran Khan," he said.

Last year in June, the Ministry of Commerce had said it had shared the names of 38 exporters with Amazon for registration to promote trade and explore new markets for Pakistani exporters.

The details were shared during the second meeting of National e-Commerce Council, which reviewed the implementation of various policies at federal and provincial levels for the promotion of e-commerce.

“Initially, a list of 38 exporters have been communicated to Amazon, which is limited to surgical, sports goods and home textiles sectors,” the commerce secretary had said, adding that the list will be expanded to other sectors in near future.

