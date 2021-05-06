Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 06, 2021

ECP panel places another bar on auditors in PTI funding case

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished May 6, 2021 - Updated May 6, 2021 08:30am
The next meeting of the ECP scrutiny committee is scheduled for May 7. — AFP/File
The next meeting of the ECP scrutiny committee is scheduled for May 7. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In a move likely to make the entire process involving the inspection of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) financial documents meaningless, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) scrutiny committee on Wednesday barred the auditors from bringing printouts of the data they manually collected and uploaded on their computers after the ruling party objected to it.

The laborious manual perusal is painstakingly slow as the two financial analysts, Arsalan Vardag and Mohammad Sohaib, representing the petitioner in the foreign funding case and PTI’s founding member Akbar S. Babar, have to manually record data from volumes and volumes and subsequently upload it on their computers for analysis.

Mr Babar had protested the decisions of the scrutiny committee and the ECP not to allow the use of laptops during the perusal process and termed it illogical that further impeded the long-delayed scrutiny process.

According to sources, said the petitioner lamented that the scrutiny committee could not be allowed to make a farce of the perusal process by first refusing to allow laptops during perusal and now refusing printouts of the data collected manually.

Petitioner complains to CEC about impediments to scrutiny of accounts

He said there was little doubt that the process was being managed on PTI’s whims that made a sad reflection on the ECP affairs.

Before leaving office, the petitioner personally complained about the impediments to scrutiny process to the chief election commissioner who assured the former that his genuine grievances would be redressed.

Earlier in the day, the manual perusal of the PTI accounts continued for a third day, though the process started an hour behind the schedule.

The next meeting of the ECP scrutiny committee is scheduled for May 7.

Talking to reporters, Mr Babar said that out of the six admitted international bank accounts maintained by the PTI abroad, not a single bank statement had so far been presented for perusal.

The petitioner said the latest decision of the committee to refuse computer printouts of the data collected manually was “bizarre and unacceptable”.

He said refusing to probe the front accounts of PTI employees admittedly used for collecting donations from within Pakistan and abroad was primary evidence of the committee’s policy of “fact hiding instead of fact finding”.

Mr Babar said the government’s demand for electoral reforms was a mere smokescreen as under chairman Imran Khan’s watch, the PTI’s intraparty election was massively rigged in 2012-13.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
May 06, 2021 08:45am
Beating a dead horse and wasting everyone's time. Everyone knows who is against corruption and who are saving their decades old corruption.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
May 06, 2021 08:48am
How can a person recall thousands of entries without recording and matching, this seems that ECP in this case is clueless what to do, if such impediments are brought daily the case will go for another decade to be decided.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trouble in Camelot
06 May 2021

Trouble in Camelot

Each bypoll defeat is a trailer of what will happen in the next general election if present trends aren’t reversed.
Time to wake up
Updated 05 May 2021

Time to wake up

The criticism reflects our failure to counter rising religious intolerance and bigotry, and also exposes a diplomatic debacle.

Editorial

Proceed with caution
Updated 06 May 2021

Proceed with caution

The slightest loosening of SOP protocols could send us hurling in the direction where India finds itself today.
06 May 2021

IPP dues

THE ECC decision to pay the first tranche of outstanding dues of one set of IPPs, and further delay the payments of...
06 May 2021

Violence against doctors

HEALTHCARE workers and doctors’ associations in two major hospitals of KP are adamant that the KP Healthcare...
05 May 2021

Path of growth

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin finally specified the future direction that the country’s economic policy will take...
05 May 2021

Human rights 2020

THE human rights situation in Pakistan, almost predictably bleak every year, was deeply impacted in 2020 by an...
Unreasonable behaviour
Updated 05 May 2021

Unreasonable behaviour

Usman Buzdar should reprimand Dr Awan for her coarse behaviour and make sure she tenders a public apology.