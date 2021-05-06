Saudi Arabia assures Pakistan of support in peace efforts

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday assured Pakistan of its support in its initiatives for regional peace and stability.

The assurance was exten­ded by Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces, Gen Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily during a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa.

Gen Bajwa is currently on a four-day visit to the Kingdom. His trip is taking place ahead of Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan’s visit scheduled to start from Friday.

“CGS KSA … assured full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on the meeting.

According to the military’s media affairs wing, the two commanders discussed regional security situation including Afghan peace process, and military-to-military bilateral cooperation.

Gen Bajwa called for greater military-to-military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and said it would positively impact regional peace and security.

