Saudi Arabia assures Pakistan of support in peace efforts

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday assured Pakistan of its support in its initiatives for regional peace and stability.
The assurance was extended by Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces, Gen Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily during a meeting with Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa.
Gen Bajwa is currently on a four-day visit to the Kingdom. His trip is taking place ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit scheduled to start from Friday.
“CGS KSA … assured full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability,” the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on the meeting.
According to the military’s media affairs wing, the two commanders discussed regional security situation including Afghan peace process, and military-to-military bilateral cooperation.
Gen Bajwa called for greater military-to-military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and said it would positively impact regional peace and security.
Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2021