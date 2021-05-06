Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 06, 2021

Pakistan suggests medical corridor for people of occupied Kashmir

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished May 6, 2021 - Updated May 6, 2021 08:08am
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the primary concern was humanity and a global answer was required to deal with the pandemic.— AP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the primary concern was humanity and a global answer was required to deal with the pandemic.— AP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir on Wednesday urged the United Nations, World Health Organisation and International Committee of the Red Cross to set up an international humanitarian medical corridor to help provide medical support to the people of India-held Kashmir (IHK).

The call was made during an emergent session of the committee held in view of the fast deteriorating Covid-19 situation in IHK.

Addressing the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the primary concern was humanity and a global answer was required to deal with the pandemic.

“Situation in India is delicate and being a neighbour, Pakistan is concerned. Pakistan offered assistance due to the challenging situation. We have not received any response from India yet. Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is also suffering and we feel very strongly as we are connected to them historically and religiously,” he said.

Qureshi says a global answer is required to deal with pandemic

Mr Qureshi said Pakistanis were ready to help India despite a challenging situation in their own country.

Kashmir Committee chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi, who was presiding over the meeting, presented a detailed report on the deteriorating medical system in India as well as IIOJK and called upon the world community to intervene on humanitarian grounds.

Giving an overview of the crisis in India, Mr Afridi said that reported active cases in India were over 3.487 million. So far 226,188 deaths have been reported with additional 350,000 cases every day, he added.

He said that total Covid-19 cases in IIOJK were 191,869 with 2,458 deaths. “A total of 4,650 cases were reported only yesterday,” he noted with concern.

Mr Afridi said there were only 13,000 litres of oxygen per minute which, the experts say, was too low to cater to the ongoing rise in the cases. He said health facilities in held Kashmir were deteriorating and the occupation regime had provided little help to the people of the region.

Mr Afridi said the request for setting up an international medical corridor on humanitarian grounds “comes from the entire nation” as the Kashmir Committee had representation of all political parties of Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan and National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf also spoke on the occasion.

Later, the committee passed a unanimous resolution asking the UN, WHO, ICRC and other organisations to intervene and set up an international medical corridor for providing medical assistance and supplies of medicines to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2021

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Trouble in Camelot
06 May 2021

Trouble in Camelot

Each bypoll defeat is a trailer of what will happen in the next general election if present trends aren’t reversed.
Time to wake up
Updated 05 May 2021

Time to wake up

The criticism reflects our failure to counter rising religious intolerance and bigotry, and also exposes a diplomatic debacle.

Editorial

Proceed with caution
Updated 06 May 2021

Proceed with caution

The slightest loosening of SOP protocols could send us hurling in the direction where India finds itself today.
06 May 2021

IPP dues

THE ECC decision to pay the first tranche of outstanding dues of one set of IPPs, and further delay the payments of...
06 May 2021

Violence against doctors

HEALTHCARE workers and doctors’ associations in two major hospitals of KP are adamant that the KP Healthcare...
05 May 2021

Path of growth

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin finally specified the future direction that the country’s economic policy will take...
05 May 2021

Human rights 2020

THE human rights situation in Pakistan, almost predictably bleak every year, was deeply impacted in 2020 by an...
Unreasonable behaviour
Updated 05 May 2021

Unreasonable behaviour

Usman Buzdar should reprimand Dr Awan for her coarse behaviour and make sure she tenders a public apology.