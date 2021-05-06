Dawn Logo

PML-N ahead in Khushab by-election

Sajjad Abbass NiaziPublished May 6, 2021 - Updated May 6, 2021 09:28am
This photo shows PML-N nominee Barrister Moazzam Sher Kallu. — Photo courtesy Twitter
SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) nominee Barrister Moazzam Sher Kallu was leading against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf candidate Ali Hussain by a margin of over 6,000 votes in PP-84 (Khushab) by-poll on Wednesday.

Unofficial results from 130 polling stations out of 229 (at 10.45pm) showed that PML-N had bagged 38970 votes against PTI’s 32905.

The seat which covers tehsil Noorpur Thal and some villages of tehsil Quaidabad, had fallen vacant due to the death of PML-N’s Waris Kallu who won it four times consecutively. The party gave the ticket to his son, Moazzam.

The deceased MPA had retained the seat by a margin of 6,000 in 2018 general elections while the TLP nominee had bagged over 12,000 votes then.

PML-N leader Atta Tarar alleged that bogus votes were polled at a polling station in the Government Girls High School, Jamali Balochan, the native village of PTI nominee.

Some local analysts said internal differences among the ranks of the ruling party might go against its nominee.

An official vehicle was provided at each poling station and mobile phones were given to presiding officers to monitor their movement. Police and Rangers were deployed to transfer election material. Polling largely remained peaceful.

For 2,374,670 male and female voters, 229 polling stations and 666 polling booths were set up in the constituency. The turnout seemed to be low due to hot weather and Ramazan.

As the polling was underway, a clash was reported between the workers of the PTI and PML-N at a polling station in Jamali Balochan Girls High School.

The DSP Investigation visited the spot and controlled the situation.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2021

