Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 05, 2021

Indifferent attitude towards overseas Pakistanis 'unforgivable', PM Imran tells ambassadors

Dawn.comPublished May 5, 2021 - Updated May 5, 2021 09:55pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Pakistani ambassadors posted in world capitals on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Pakistani ambassadors posted in world capitals on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked the country's ambassadors serving abroad to forgo colonial-era attitudes and treat overseas Pakistanis with compassion, saying the current indifferent attitude towards expatriates was "unforgivable".

Speaking to Pakistani envoys posted in capitals around the world virtually, the premier read out specific complaints received from overseas Pakistanis, especially those in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, asking the embassies to put their affairs in order.

Referring to the issues that have come to light at the Pakistani missions in Riyadh and Jeddah, Prime Minister Imran acknowledged that he had not paid the matter as much attention as he would have liked because he was occupied with "domestic issues".

He stressed that if Pakistan today had not gone bankrupt, it was because of the remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis.

Recalling his own time in England as an overseas Pakistani, Imran regretted that the country's embassies "by and large" treated educated, well-to-do expatriates with respect but were indifferent towards the labour classes.

"I remember some ambassadors used to have a really bad attitude with the labour community, like masters would deal their [subjects] in the colonial days," he said.

The prime minister said after the government received complaints from Pakistani labourers in Saudi Arabia and following "one or two incidents", he sought feedback about the embassy from some expatriates he knew. "The feedback was shocking ... there was callousness and nobody worried about them," he added, saying the reports matched the complaints received on the government's Citizens Portal.

Last week, in an unprecedented move that sent alarm bells ringing across Pakistani diplomatic missions abroad, the government had suspended the outgoing ambassador to Saudi Arabia and recalled six diplomats posted at the embassy in Riyadh on allegations of improper treatment of Pakistanis living in the kingdom. An inquiry was also ordered against the envoy and the recalled diplomats.

"We cannot continue like this. The way our embassies are running, this could work in an old colonial system but not in today's Pakistan. Embassies' foremost work is to service the diaspora and then they should work to bring investment into the country that is going through very bad financial conditions right now," Prime Minister Imran stressed, noting that Indian embassies abroad were "very proactive" in bringing investment to India as compared to Pakistani missions.

Imran said people went to embassies to avail 17 different services, but the feedback received from expatriates pointed to "unnecessary delays and complications in availing routine services, non-adherence to time commitments [and] indifferent attitude of staff, especially in embassies of UAE and Saudi Arabia".

Noting that the highest remittances were received from UAE and Saudi Arabia, the prime minister said it was understandable that these two embassies would face the greatest pressure due to the high number of workers, but asked them to inform Islamabad if they needed extra help or support. "But indifferent attitude is just unforgivable, unacceptable," he emphasised.

He said the government could not give jobs to all such labourers in Pakistan and they were forced to go abroad after a lot of difficulties and work long hours and live in crowded accommodations.

Also read: Desperate in Dubai

Continuing to read the complaints, Imran said top-level supervision at the embassies was either found "missing or taken for granted in case of public grievances". He added that this was specifically the case with the ambassador in Saudi Arabia, saying the findings of a high-level inquiry into the matter would be completed by next week.

"Complaints resolution approach of the embassies is mostly firefighting and lacks a passion to solve these issues; no policy-level decisions or permanent resolution approach is adopted to the issues frequently highlighted; no formal communication channels are kept at hand to keep the Pakistani diaspora updated about the embassies' working hours [and] services," the premier said.

He continued: "No proactive steps have been taken to regularly check the conduct and attitude of the staff.

Imran then proceeded to read out specific complaints lodged by expatriates in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait and the response given to them by the Pakistani embassies, which he termed as unsatisfactory and "bureaucratic".

One case concerned an overseas Pakistani who complained that they were given polio drops upon landing in Saudi Arabia on every instance, despite showing the attested vaccination certificate issued by Saudi Arabia. This person was told by the embassy that it could not interfere in the matter as the kingdom was a sovereign country, according to the premier.

In order to reverse course, Prime Minister Imran said he desired "clear" monitoring of issues overseen by the ambassadors themselves. A special officer should be appointed to look into feedback and the complaints received on the Citizens Portal, he suggested.

The premier said:

  • Monitoring should be done so the people working efficiently are encouraged and those who are not are punished
  • Labourers should be treated with compassion and given special treatment in order to ease their problems, and not sent back due to "frivolous" reasons
  • A cell with lawyers available should be formed to look after the welfare of Pakistanis imprisoned in jails abroad in frivolous cases. The government is ready to provide funds to this end and to pay fines for people jailed over small crimes
  • Evaluation should be conducted to assess which embassies are working to bring more investors and foreign investment into the country.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Moiz
May 05, 2021 09:31pm
Well done PM
Reply Recommend 0
Point of View
May 05, 2021 09:39pm
Ok now what ?
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
May 05, 2021 09:48pm
Most postings of staff is by safaris and are considered for making money, set up businesses do travellingnand work is considered a hindrance to their enjoyment.
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
May 05, 2021 09:54pm
excellent PM ... dealing with royal bureaucracy is extremely tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Smizz
May 05, 2021 10:00pm
Complaints from UAE is not shocking. Musharraf appointed a retired Air Marshal as Ambassador once during his tenure. People in UAE still talk highly of him as he had an open door policy and was scrupulously honest. Unfortunately he only served a couple of years and was replaced. It's tough for good folk to serve this Country.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Time to wake up

Time to wake up

Zahid Hussain
The criticism reflects our failure to counter rising religious intolerance and bigotry, and also exposes a diplomatic debacle.
Which nationalism?
Updated 05 May 2021

Which nationalism?

After decades of apparent self-sufficiency, India has again begun to ask for and receive vaccines and other necessary material.
The TLP and elections
Updated 04 May 2021

The TLP and elections

Pakistan has always made space for Islamist parties electorally; they have rarely been successful enough to be a national force.

Editorial

05 May 2021

Path of growth

FINANCE MINISTER Shaukat Tarin finally specified the future direction that the country’s economic policy will take...
05 May 2021

Human rights 2020

THE human rights situation in Pakistan, almost predictably bleak every year, was deeply impacted in 2020 by an...
Unreasonable behaviour
Updated 05 May 2021

Unreasonable behaviour

Usman Buzdar should reprimand Dr Awan for her coarse behaviour and make sure she tenders a public apology.
Electoral reforms
Updated 04 May 2021

Electoral reforms

A rigging-proof system, which cannot be manipulated through technical delays, is possible if stakeholders sit together.
04 May 2021

Unmet tax targets

THE FBR has increased its tax collection by 14pc to Rs3.8tr this year during the 10-month period from July to April...
04 May 2021

Routine immunisation

AS countries around the world grapple with the deadly third wave of Covid-19 and we witness the horrific devastation...