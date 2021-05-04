Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 04, 2021

Indian Premier League suspended indefinitely after more Covid-19 cases surface

APPublished May 4, 2021 - Updated May 4, 2021 01:49pm
The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after players or staff at three clubs tested positive for Covid-19. — Photo courtesy IPL Twitter
The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after players or staff at three clubs tested positive for Covid-19. — Photo courtesy IPL Twitter

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday after players or staff at three clubs tested positive for Covid-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement saying local authorities and tournament officials took the decision unanimously to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

"The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL," the BCCI said.

"These are difficult times, especially in India. While we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times."

The first cases involving players inside the IPL's biosecure bubble forced Monday's game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be postponed.

The count grew on Tuesday when two Chennai Super Kings staffers and a Sunrisers Hyderabad player also returned positive tests.

The IPL has been staging games without spectators every evening since April 9 despite India's stretched health system being pushed to the brink by another major wave of the pandemic.

Players from all over the world compete in the lucrative Twenty20 tournament, which was forced by the pandemic to the United Arab Emirates last year.

The BCCI said it would do everything in its powers to arrange for the "secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021”.

India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000.

Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system.

On Monday, the IPL postponed the Kolkata-Bangalore game after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, who play for Kolkata, became the first players to test positive for Covid-19 inside the IPL bubble.

Last week, Australian players Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson flew home from the IPL amid the surge of cases. Richardson and Zampa were playing for Bangalore, and Tye for Rajasthan Royals.

Two other cricketers Englishman Liam Livingstone, who was with Rajasthan, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who was with Delhi also left the IPL. Livingstone cited bubble fatigue and Ashwin wanted to be with his family in the crisis.

IPL went ahead on the basis that teams stay in biosecure areas at hotels and resorts in the six venues in India where the competition is taking place.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 04, 2021 01:59pm
Unfortunately, money can't buy everything.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

The TLP and elections

The TLP and elections

Arifa Noor
Pakistan has always made space for Islamist parties electorally; they have rarely been successful enough to be a national force.
Mamata kindles India’s hope
Updated 04 May 2021

Mamata kindles India’s hope

Self-criticism and introspection don’t seem to go well with the current crop of Indian partisans.
Benazir & the bomb
04 May 2021

Benazir & the bomb

Some elements didn’t think Benazir was committed to the nuclear programme.
Terms of engagement
Updated 03 May 2021

Terms of engagement

Efforts to de-escalate tensions between the two nuclear neighbours are always welcome.

Editorial

Electoral reforms
Updated 04 May 2021

Electoral reforms

A rigging-proof system, which cannot be manipulated through technical delays, is possible if stakeholders sit together.
04 May 2021

Unmet tax targets

THE FBR has increased its tax collection by 14pc to Rs3.8tr this year during the 10-month period from July to April...
04 May 2021

Routine immunisation

AS countries around the world grapple with the deadly third wave of Covid-19 and we witness the horrific devastation...
Press Freedom Day
Updated 03 May 2021

Press Freedom Day

A media in chains cannot hold the powerful to account and serve public interest as it is meant to do.
03 May 2021

A mission for the PM

THERE appear to be strong reasons behind the abrupt recall of the ambassador to Saudi Arabia along with some other...
03 May 2021

Resumption of PSL-6

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent announcement that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth...