Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2021

Internet trailblazers Yahoo and AOL sold, again, for $5 billion

APPublished May 3, 2021 - Updated May 3, 2021 06:49pm
AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm. — AP
AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm. — AP

AOL and Yahoo are being sold again, this time to a private equity firm.

Verizon will sell Verizon Media, which consists of the pioneering tech platforms, to Apollo Global Management in a $5 billion deal.

Verizon said on Monday that it will keep a 10 per cent stake in the new company, which will be called Yahoo.

Yahoo at the end of the last century was the face of the internet, preceding the behemoth tech platforms to follow, such as Google and Facebook.

And AOL was the portal, bringing almost everyone who logged on during the internet’s earliest days.

Verizon had hoped to ride the acquisition of AOL to a quick entry into the mobile market, spending more than $4bn on the company in 2015. The plan was to use the advertising platform pioneered by AOL to sell digital advertising. Two years later, it spent even more to acquire Yahoo and combined the two.

However, the speed at which Google and Facebook have grown dashed those hopes and it became clear very quickly that it was unlikely to reach Verizon’s highest aspirations for the two.

The year after buying Yahoo, Verizon wrote down the value of the combined operation, called “Oath”, by more than the $4.5bn it had spent on Yahoo.

As part of the deal announced on Monday, Verizon will receive $4.25bn in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and the minority stake. The transaction includes the assets of Verizon Media, including its brands and businesses such as Yahoo and AOL.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc, based in New York, rose slightly before the opening bell on Monday.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A blurred world
03 May 2021

A blurred world

Communities seem to care little for the plight of others.

Editorial

Press Freedom Day
Updated 03 May 2021

Press Freedom Day

A media in chains cannot hold the powerful to account and serve public interest as it is meant to do.
03 May 2021

A mission for the PM

THERE appear to be strong reasons behind the abrupt recall of the ambassador to Saudi Arabia along with some other...
03 May 2021

Resumption of PSL-6

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent announcement that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth...
02 May 2021

Ten years after

IT was a surreal, sobering moment. Ten years ago on this day, Osama bin Laden, then the world’s most-wanted man,...
EU trade review
Updated 02 May 2021

EU trade review

THE European Parliament’s resolution calling for a review of the EU’s trade relations with Pakistan is deeply...
02 May 2021

Controversial by-election

THE hotly contested NA-249 Karachi bypoll has thrown up a few surprises and challenges for the future. Not many...