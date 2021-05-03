Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2021

'We are all the same': Barcelona church opens doors to Ramazan dinners

ReutersPublished May 3, 2021 - Updated May 3, 2021 02:50pm
People eat during a charity Ramazan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church during the coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain on April 28. — Reuters
People eat during a charity Ramazan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church during the coronavirus outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain on April 28. — Reuters
A man takes a picture with a mobile during a charity Ramazan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church. — Reuters
A man takes a picture with a mobile during a charity Ramazan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church. — Reuters

With Covid-19 restrictions preventing Barcelona's Islamic population from celebrating Ramazan at the usual indoor venues, a Catholic church has offered up its open-air cloisters for Muslims to eat and pray together.

Every evening between 50 and 60 Muslims, many of them homeless, stream into the centuries-old stone passages of the Santa Anna church, where volunteers offer a hearty meal of home-cooked food.

“We are all the same [...] If you are Catholic or of another religion and I am Muslim, that's fine,” said Hafid Oubrahim, a 27-year-old Moroccan of Berber descent who attends the dinners.

“We are all like brothers and we must help each other too.”

During the month of Ramazan, observant Muslims do not eat between sunrise and sundown, breaking their fast only after nightfall with a meal known as Iftar.

Priest Peio Sanchez speaks with people during a charity Ramazan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain on April 28. — Reuters
Priest Peio Sanchez speaks with people during a charity Ramazan dinner in the cloister at Santa Anna church during the coronavirus outbreak in Barcelona, Spain on April 28. — Reuters

Faouzia Chati, president of the Catalan Association of Moroccan Women, used to organise Iftar gatherings in the city, but limits on indoor dining forced her to seek an alternative space with good ventilation and room for distancing.

She found a receptive ear in Father Peio Sanchez, Santa Anna's rector, who sees the meeting of different faiths as emblematic of civic coexistence.

“People are very happy that Muslims can do Iftar in a Catholic church, because religions serve to unite us, not to separate us,” said Chati.

Sanchez looked on as a man intoned the Azaan beneath the orange trees of the church's central courtyard, illuminated by the flames of gas heaters.

“Even with different cultures, different languages, different religions, we are more capable of sitting down and talking than some politicians,” said the rector.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A blurred world
03 May 2021

A blurred world

Communities seem to care little for the plight of others.

Editorial

Press Freedom Day
Updated 03 May 2021

Press Freedom Day

A media in chains cannot hold the powerful to account and serve public interest as it is meant to do.
03 May 2021

A mission for the PM

THERE appear to be strong reasons behind the abrupt recall of the ambassador to Saudi Arabia along with some other...
03 May 2021

Resumption of PSL-6

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent announcement that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth...
02 May 2021

Ten years after

IT was a surreal, sobering moment. Ten years ago on this day, Osama bin Laden, then the world’s most-wanted man,...
EU trade review
Updated 02 May 2021

EU trade review

THE European Parliament’s resolution calling for a review of the EU’s trade relations with Pakistan is deeply...
02 May 2021

Controversial by-election

THE hotly contested NA-249 Karachi bypoll has thrown up a few surprises and challenges for the future. Not many...