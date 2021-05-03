Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2021

Mamata wrecks Modi’s facade in West Bengal

Jawed NaqviPublished May 3, 2021 - Updated May 3, 2021 07:49am
SILIGURI: Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress celebrate the party’s lead in elections to West Bengal’s legislative assembly on Sunday.—AFP
SILIGURI: Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress celebrate the party’s lead in elections to West Bengal’s legislative assembly on Sunday.—AFP

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee landed a two-thirds resounding sweep on Sunday in crucial state polls that saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi snubbed for leading the BJP’s charge in a state that has been a bastion against his divisive politics.

“Bengal has saved India,” Ms Banerjee said as her Trinamool Congress (TMC) arrived at a score of 215 seats in a 294-member assembly. The BJP appeared a distant second with 78 seats as final tallies were awaited.

Ms Banerjee said her first priority would be to fight the Covid-19 pandemic that has spread across India due to a combination of factors, including the election rallies addressed assiduously by Mr Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Crowded religious festivals have also contributed hugely to the run on hospitals, oxygen and medicines.

Left Front keeps Kerala, BJP retains Assam, Congress in disarray

Kerala results returned the Left Front government with 99 seats in the 140-member assembly. It was a resounding win over the Congress party’s tally of 41 seats.

And, this is where both parties would need to sort out their ideological confusion at a pan-India level. After all they were together with the DMK-led coalition in Tamil Nadu, where they have won a small number of seats under the DMK’s umbrella.

But the Congress and the Left Front were together also in West Bengal, targeting Mamata Banerjee with the help of a Muslim cleric who was the main speaker at their public rallies.

The communists won a seat, the Congress none.

Mr Modi in his mocking tone had told Ms Banerjee to vacate the chief minister’s office even before the elections were called. “Didi. O Didi. You have lost,” Mr Modi said repeatedly in countless rallies.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra believes it was the prime minister’s “catcalling” that worried Bengal’s middle class women who decided to stave him off.

The Left Front, which had supported the BJP behind the scenes, was reduced to a single seat from its previous tally of seven. “Pehle Ram, Phir Baam,” said communist cadres — first Ram, and then left — who reportedly helped transfer the party’s votes in Nandigram, the constituency where Ms Banerjee was reportedly trailing to a party turncoat who joined the BJP before the polls.

The TMC has petitioned the election commission for a recount, though Ms Banerjee said it was not material to the massive sweep. According to the rules, if the recount doesn’t change the result in her favour, Ms Banerjee would need to win an assembly seat within six months, presumably vacated by one of her MLAs.

Mr Modi had accused Ms Banerjee of not respecting Lord Ram, to which she tartly replied: “I am Brahmin, and I don’t need lessons on Hinduism from you.”

Eventually, her landslide was spurred by a consolidation of inclusive votes comprising Muslims, Dalits, tribespeople and a traditionally secular constituency of urban and rural Hindus led by women voters.

While the BJP lost its solitary seat in Trivandrum in Kerala, Chief Minister Peenarayi Vijayan said: “They opened their account here. We have closed it. There’s no room for the BJP in Kerala.”

But the BJP has held its majority in Assam, the state from where the controversial citizenship laws sought their inspiration. In the 128-seat house, the BJP alliance scored 77, leaving the Congress coalition stranded at 47 seats.

A Congress spokesman said the party would go through the results with a fine comb and strive to correct the mistakes.

In the Union Territory of Pondicherry, a regional coalition including the BJP was likely to consolidate its position against the Congress. The Congress indeed has a handful of errors to correct. A weakened and dented prime minister could tempt it to ponder over a serious opposition unity that Mamata Banerjee has been calling for.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hello Dave
May 03, 2021 07:52am
Facist Modi BJP mask slipping.
Reply Recommend 0
ABD, San Francisco, USA
May 03, 2021 08:06am
CPI(M) and Congress who ruled West Bengal for 60 years are reduced to zero and you are crowing about a CM who could not win her own seat. Hatred for Modi makes you happy when your beloved Congress and Left party could not even win a single seat. BJP is established as the only opposition party in West Bengal after this election, making the communist and congress-free west Bengal dream come true.
Reply Recommend 0
Arora
May 03, 2021 08:09am
Narendra Modi may have lost but democracy has won yet again in Hindustan.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 03, 2021 08:18am
You cannot fool ALL the people, ALL the time. Finally, everyone got a taste of what RSS was doling out to the minorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 03, 2021 08:18am
Beginning of the end of the fascists.
Reply Recommend 0
Sharjeel Syed
May 03, 2021 08:25am
Finally some sane voice in India !
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
May 03, 2021 08:31am
Good progress by BJP in West Bengal from 3 seat in 2016 to 77 in 2021, emerged as the second largest party in the state. May be in the next election they will sweep to majority. Interesting to note, the Left, which ruled West Bengal for more than 35 years completely wiped out and scored zero. Similarly the congress which won 76 seats in 2016, won just 1 in 2021. Indian politics is changing.
Reply Recommend 0
Arjun
May 03, 2021 08:34am
This is why democracy is so important my Pakistani brothers and sisters. It grooms leaders that prevent a country from going into the wrong direction
Reply Recommend 0
Godi
May 03, 2021 08:37am
Corona going up, Modi going down
Reply Recommend 0
Madhav
May 03, 2021 08:38am
Modi Loses nothing but gain sagnificent.
Reply Recommend 0
2008
May 03, 2021 08:38am
All right-wing leaders are having a bad time. US elections have set the world mood towards the leftist politics. In Pakistan the PPP might form the new government.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
May 03, 2021 08:39am
Interestingly, Mamta Banergee's party TMC won the thumping majority in the West Bengal state assembly election, but she herself lost the election from Nandigram seat. This is called fairness in the electoral process in India.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

A blurred world
03 May 2021

A blurred world

Communities seem to care little for the plight of others.

Editorial

Press Freedom Day
Updated 03 May 2021

Press Freedom Day

A media in chains cannot hold the powerful to account and serve public interest as it is meant to do.
03 May 2021

A mission for the PM

THERE appear to be strong reasons behind the abrupt recall of the ambassador to Saudi Arabia along with some other...
03 May 2021

Resumption of PSL-6

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent announcement that the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League’s sixth...
02 May 2021

Ten years after

IT was a surreal, sobering moment. Ten years ago on this day, Osama bin Laden, then the world’s most-wanted man,...
EU trade review
Updated 02 May 2021

EU trade review

THE European Parliament’s resolution calling for a review of the EU’s trade relations with Pakistan is deeply...
02 May 2021

Controversial by-election

THE hotly contested NA-249 Karachi bypoll has thrown up a few surprises and challenges for the future. Not many...