Today's Paper | May 03, 2021

Firdous humiliates Sialkot AC during Ramazan Bazaar visit

Dawn ReportPublished May 3, 2021 - Updated May 3, 2021 10:00am
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is seen scolding AC Sonia Sadaf at a stall for ‘poor quality of fruit’. — DawnNewsTV Screengrab
Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan is seen scolding AC Sonia Sadaf at a stall for ‘poor quality of fruit’. — DawnNewsTV Screengrab

SIALKOT/LAHORE: Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik stood up to the `uncivilised’ behaviour of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan when she humiliated a woman assistant commissioner in public during her visit to a Ramazan Bazaar in Sialkot on Sunday.

As Dr Awan’s video clip went viral on the social and electronic media, the chief secretary issued a statement and said that he had conveyed his reservations about the Sialkot incident to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The clip shows the special assistant scolding AC Sonia Sadaf at a stall for ‘poor quality of fruit’.

“It is your duty to check every commodity in the bazaar since you are paid for that.”

But, sources said, Awan was already annoyed at the official for not extending her protocol when she reached the bazaar.

Chief secretary conveys reservations to CM about special assistant’s conduct

“Where were you when I reached there?” the SACM shouted. “Since there was a great rush of people, I could not make it to the front row to receive you,” the AC replied but could not satisfy Awan.

“Have you come from the heavens. Is your life more precious (due to Covid factor) than that of those present here,” Awan shouted, giving the AC no time to reply.

For the young official it was enough as she left the venue when the special assistant roared: “Who is the shameless who has selected and posted you here? I will talk to him.”

Present outside the bazaar, Sonia Sadaf told media that they were not punching bags. She said perishable goods coming from cold storage might become rotten in hot weather and it was not a big issue. She said one can speak gently to make his or her point.

The social media was abuzz with criticism of Awan and the PTI government.

The chief secretary further said AC Sonia Sadaf and other administration officers were present on the front line despite scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Malik said that use of unethical language with any officer or a staff member was condemnable and added that no one had the right to insult government officers. He saluted all those officers who were working on front line for the benefit of the general public.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2021

Comments (8)
John
May 03, 2021 10:07am
Ik's team is a big problem!
LAHORI KID
May 03, 2021 10:08am
You are the special asst. to the CM, not the CM, no one has the right to speak to anyone, including you Ms. Awan. She should be sent home without pay for two months.
SB
May 03, 2021 10:13am
Unfortunately, a common behavior pattern from everybody who is holding any office in Pakistan, either public or private. We have slave mentality, therefore we subservient to our superiors and try to rule whom we supervise.
saeed
May 03, 2021 10:14am
The Minister should have been polite. Could have taken action as per rules and regulations if any laxity was found
Ahsan Gul
May 03, 2021 10:14am
Good job Ms. Firsous. AC job to see as she is getting paid for. Thanks
Asif
May 03, 2021 10:24am
Shame on PTI government
AJ
May 03, 2021 10:28am
Who is responsible for the quality of the food at these markets...if it is the AC then fire her rather than berating her.
