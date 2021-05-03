Firdous humiliates Sialkot AC during Ramazan Bazaar visit

SIALKOT/LAHORE: Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik stood up to the `uncivilised’ behaviour of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan when she humiliated a woman assistant commissioner in public during her visit to a Ramazan Bazaar in Sialkot on Sunday.

As Dr Awan’s video clip went viral on the social and electronic media, the chief secretary issued a statement and said that he had conveyed his reservations about the Sialkot incident to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The clip shows the special assistant scolding AC Sonia Sadaf at a stall for ‘poor quality of fruit’.

“It is your duty to check every commodity in the bazaar since you are paid for that.”

But, sources said, Awan was already annoyed at the official for not extending her protocol when she reached the bazaar.

Chief secretary conveys reservations to CM about special assistant’s conduct

“Where were you when I reached there?” the SACM shouted. “Since there was a great rush of people, I could not make it to the front row to receive you,” the AC replied but could not satisfy Awan.

“Have you come from the heavens. Is your life more precious (due to Covid factor) than that of those present here,” Awan shouted, giving the AC no time to reply.

For the young official it was enough as she left the venue when the special assistant roared: “Who is the shameless who has selected and posted you here? I will talk to him.”

Present outside the bazaar, Sonia Sadaf told media that they were not punching bags. She said perishable goods coming from cold storage might become rotten in hot weather and it was not a big issue. She said one can speak gently to make his or her point.

The social media was abuzz with criticism of Awan and the PTI government.

The chief secretary further said AC Sonia Sadaf and other administration officers were present on the front line despite scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Malik said that use of unethical language with any officer or a staff member was condemnable and added that no one had the right to insult government officers. He saluted all those officers who were working on front line for the benefit of the general public.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2021