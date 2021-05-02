Dawn Logo

'Whole world has rejected electronic voting': Shehbaz rebuffs proposal to use EVMs in elections

Javed HussainPublished May 2, 2021 - Updated May 2, 2021 01:17pm
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday rejected the proposal of the prime minister to use Electronic Voting Machines. — AFP/ File
PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan's proposal to use Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in general elections, saying the system had been rejected by the whole world.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Shehbaz said: "The system of electronic voting is rejected by the whole world. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared it unworkable. Such important national tasks cannot be performed at the request or order of an individual."

He said that a sensitive issue such as electoral reforms could only be tackled with the "will and confidence" of the entire nation, adding: "Parliament is a manifestation of the aspirations and confidence of the people, which has been locked up for three years."

"Electoral reform is possible with the consultation of all parties, in light of public opinion and consensus-building exercises."

Shehbaz said that the PML-N had carried out "historic electoral reforms" in the consultation with all political parties, including the PTI which had been in the opposition at the time. "No one objected to these reforms in our time," he added.

That "historic document", developed with consensus of opinion, still existed today, he said. However, he added, the current opposition was insulted by creating noise of (National Reconciliation Ordinance) NRO when it had been talking about positive reforms and the economic charter.

"We can make electoral reforms only when we have the patience and courage to take our political opponents along and adopt their suggestions.

"The country's reputation is enhanced by justice, transparency and the rule of law, not by EVMs," said Shehbaz.

"Instead of focusing on electronic voting, [the govt] must worry about the ruined economy, skyrocketing inflation, unemployment and rising mortality rates," he advised

'No understanding and no interest'

Reacting to Shehbaz's comments, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the PML-N's decision to avoid discussions on electoral reforms was "unfortunate".

"To say that the reforms are to be carried out by the ECP instead of the parliament shows that they have no understanding of the system and no interest in reforms."

He went on to question why a party, which had always assumed power through 'sazish' (scheming), wish to talk about reform.

The opposition leader's comments came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan suggested the use of EVMs for electoral reforms.

He had invited the opposition to sit down with the government and participate in bringing electoral reforms in order to restore the credibility of local polls. In a series of tweets, the premier had said that after the recent NA-249 Karachi by-poll — won by the PPP by a narrow margin — all parties were "crying foul and claiming rigging".

"Unfortunately, no substantive reforms were put in place. Technology and the use of EVMs is the only answer to reclaim the credibility of elections. I invite the opposition to sit with us and select from EVM models we have available to restore the credibility of our elections."

On Friday, the PPP had won the NA-249 by-election with a narrow margin while almost all other parties had pointed a finger at the ECP that announced the result of the low-turnout poll after considerable delay.

The result brought the main opposition PML-N and the ruling PTI at the Centre on the same page as far as the transparency of the vote count process was concerned, but the former chose not to target the PPP in the same way as the latter targeted the winning party.

However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari advised them to furnish proof of wrongdoing in the by-election or stop levelling allegations.

The ECP on Saturday accepted PML-N leader Miftah Ismail's application for a recount in the NA-249 Karachi by-election and fixed the hearing for May 4 (Tuesday).

Concerned
May 02, 2021 01:22pm
EVMs are very easy to manipulate as we need only system admin to change everything. You just need one programmer and one algorithm to rewrite the results. The need is to bring reforms in the current system rather than introducing the new questionable system.
Reply Recommend 0
Tariq
May 02, 2021 01:24pm
it not surprising for people like him criticizing and resisting any efforts to make election more transparent. This engineered and rigged system suits these parties and is a brain child of their corrupt rule. Therefore will will resist any change which endanger their shameful political career what is left now.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Ali
May 02, 2021 01:25pm
We all know why this crook doesn’t wan’t electronic voting.
Reply Recommend 0
Opinion Opinion
May 02, 2021 01:26pm
The whole political system is corrupt including the politicians. There it should be the military government or a president and that is it!
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Khan
May 02, 2021 01:26pm
So Money Launders will decide our fate?
Reply Recommend 0
Mahmood
May 02, 2021 01:27pm
Shahbaz is clueless. The US and many western nations having been using electronic voting system for several years already.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohiz
May 02, 2021 01:28pm
"Electronic voting technology intends to speed the counting of ballots, reduce the cost of paying staff to count votes manually and can provide improved accessibility for disabled voters. Also in the long term, expenses are expected to decrease. Results can be reported and published faster. Electronic voting also has the ability to reduce fraud, by eliminating the opportunity for ballot tampering"
Reply Recommend 0
shabash
May 02, 2021 01:28pm
Both Govt and opposition are useless, Non of them have interest for the development and prosperity of people.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
May 02, 2021 01:29pm
Electronic system do not suit the ultra corrupt theives.
Reply Recommend 0
Kf khan
May 02, 2021 01:29pm
Unfortunately, these parties are not interested in electoral reforms. The existing system can be better manipulated.
Reply Recommend 0
SAk
May 02, 2021 01:36pm
India uses EVM... If you still don’t to use them, then start accepting the election results as are. Keeping in view that gradually you are loosing control over Punjab bureaucracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
May 02, 2021 01:37pm
He is another Rahul Ghandi, always blames others for his failures.
Reply Recommend 0
Public Views
May 02, 2021 01:49pm
Present system provides them opportunities to manipulate election through various means in which they have acquired expertise.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmad
May 02, 2021 01:51pm
Pmln knows thay electronic voting would mean that the end is near
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
May 02, 2021 01:52pm
On the contrary world is going towards electronic voting so that time and effort can be reduced and more people can participate particularly in Covid pandemic situation.
Reply Recommend 0

