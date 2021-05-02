Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2021

Team set up to probe Pakistanis’ complaints in Saudi Arabia

APPPublished May 2, 2021 - Updated May 2, 2021 08:35am
This file photo shows Pakistan Day celebrations at the Embassy in Riyadh. — Photo courtesy embassy website
This file photo shows Pakistan Day celebrations at the Embassy in Riyadh. — Photo courtesy embassy website

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission (PMIC) Ahmed Yar Hiraj has constituted a four-member team to inquire into failure of some officers and staff at Pakistan’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia to provide various services to the overseas Pakistanis.

The team, headed by PMIC member Syed Akif and including senior officers from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior and Overseas Pakistanis, was constituted after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the complaints of diaspora in Saudi Arabia.

According to a PMIC press release, the team among other issues will hold an inquiry into the following issues: inefficiency in provision of various services to overseas Pakistanis; extorting and fleecing expatriate workers and overseas Pakistanis, causing delays on one pretext or the other, resulting in extraction under duress; examination of existing complaint resolution mechanism, and failure to resolve problems of the Pakistani community; examination of standard operating procedures in place to provide services and as to whether the SOPs provided relief or resulted in impediments in service delivery; and recommendations to improve the provision of services to the overseas Pakistanis and expatriate workers based in Saudi Arabia.

The PMIC has invited all overseas Pakistanis, especially those in Saudi Arabia, who have any information about the issues, to contact Iftikhar Ahmed, Deputy Director, PMIC, PMO, Islamabad, by May 5 through regular mail or WhatsApp calls and messages at +923202546382 and email: complaints.ops@gmail.com.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

After bin Laden

After bin Laden

A decade after the May 2011 Abbottabad raid that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, we see what went on behind the scenes

Opinion

Protecting expats
02 May 2021

Protecting expats

Pakistanis are left to fend for themselves in the Middle East.
Gig workers
02 May 2021

Gig workers

The battle between capital and labour continues.
Workers’ welfare
01 May 2021

Workers’ welfare

The celebration of May Day in Pakistan has become a mere ritual.

Editorial

02 May 2021

Ten years after

IT was a surreal, sobering moment. Ten years ago on this day, Osama bin Laden, then the world’s most-wanted man,...
EU trade review
Updated 02 May 2021

EU trade review

THE European Parliament’s resolution calling for a review of the EU’s trade relations with Pakistan is deeply...
02 May 2021

Controversial by-election

THE hotly contested NA-249 Karachi bypoll has thrown up a few surprises and challenges for the future. Not many...
Updated 01 May 2021

A critical phase

THE coming weeks are critical for Pakistan’s Covid-19 response. With a national positivity ratio of 10pc and an...
Updated 01 May 2021

Softened Saudi tone

THE surprising change in tone of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman towards Iran is indeed a welcome development...
01 May 2021

Expat contributions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has rightly lauded overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response to the Roshan...