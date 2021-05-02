Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 02, 2021

Punjab raises workers’ minimum wage to Rs20,000

Mansoor MalikPublished May 2, 2021 - Updated May 2, 2021 07:24am
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced an increase in minimum wage of workers, fixing it at Rs20,000 per month. — APP/File
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced an increase in minimum wage of workers, fixing it at Rs20,000 per month. — APP/File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Saturday announced an increase in minimum wage of workers, fixing it at Rs20,000 per month.

Chairing a meeting at the CM office on provision of relief to labourers, Mr Buzdar said welfare of labourers and workers was his government’s top priority, and Punjab had become the only province to raise the minimum wage to Rs20,000 from the existing Rs18,000.

Over the past three years, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had gradually increased the minimum wage by Rs5,000 and would continue to do so in the future as well. He mentioned that the former rulers had added only Rs3,000 to the minimum wage in their five years in power.

The chief minister said the PTI government had introduced a modern online labour inspection system after eliminating the outdated procedure. Free emergency medical services at social security hospitals had been ensured.

The chief minister also said that marriage grant for workers had been increased from Rs100,000 to Rs200,000 and death grant from Rs500,000 to Rs600,000. An online, transparent system had been introduced for awarding scholarships to the children of workers and labourers, adding that flats had also been allotted to them in the labour colonies of Lahore, Nankana Sahib and Multan.

“Transparent allotment of 992 flats has been made in Labour Housing Colony, Multan,” he added.

Apart from free education for thousands of children under the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund, Mr Buzdar said that talent scholarship, marriage and death grants of Rs7.25 billion were an open proof of labour-friendly policies of the government.

Earlier, Labour Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi briefed the meeting about the steps being taken for the welfare of workers.

Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed, the principal secretary to the CM, information secretary and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

In a tweet posted on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government was committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions and social protection for workers.

“My govt knows the challenges they all face, esp in Covid pandemic, & we are committed to ensuring safer, more secure working conditions & social protection for them,” he said.

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

After bin Laden

After bin Laden

A decade after the May 2011 Abbottabad raid that killed Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, we see what went on behind the scenes

Opinion

Protecting expats
02 May 2021

Protecting expats

Pakistanis are left to fend for themselves in the Middle East.
Gig workers
02 May 2021

Gig workers

The battle between capital and labour continues.
Workers’ welfare
01 May 2021

Workers’ welfare

The celebration of May Day in Pakistan has become a mere ritual.

Editorial

02 May 2021

Ten years after

IT was a surreal, sobering moment. Ten years ago on this day, Osama bin Laden, then the world’s most-wanted man,...
EU trade review
Updated 02 May 2021

EU trade review

THE European Parliament’s resolution calling for a review of the EU’s trade relations with Pakistan is deeply...
02 May 2021

Controversial by-election

THE hotly contested NA-249 Karachi bypoll has thrown up a few surprises and challenges for the future. Not many...
Updated 01 May 2021

A critical phase

THE coming weeks are critical for Pakistan’s Covid-19 response. With a national positivity ratio of 10pc and an...
Updated 01 May 2021

Softened Saudi tone

THE surprising change in tone of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman towards Iran is indeed a welcome development...
01 May 2021

Expat contributions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has rightly lauded overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response to the Roshan...