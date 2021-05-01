Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2021

Pakistan to slash international flights by 20pc from May 5 to 20 to curb Covid-19 cases

ReutersPublished May 1, 2021 - Updated May 1, 2021 01:41pm
Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 per cent of current numbers to curb rising Covid-19 cases. — AFP/File
Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 per cent of current numbers to curb rising Covid-19 cases. — AFP/File

Pakistan plans to reduce the number of inbound international flights to 20 per cent of current numbers to curb rising Covid-19 cases, the official body overseeing the country's pandemic response said on Saturday.

"In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May," said the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which oversees the government's pandemic response, on Twitter.

It was not immediately clear which routes and air carriers would be affected.

The NCOC added the decision would be reviewed on May 18.

The forum said that there had been no change in the list of Category C countries, travellers from which are banned in Pakistan.

Last week, Pakistan introduced a stricter travel ban on 23 countries and extended travel restrictions till April 30.

Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus, and stricter restrictions on movement and gathering in public are planned for the upcoming Eid holiday. Officials are worried the country's health care system, already under strain, could reach breaking point if more contagious variants of the virus begin to spread, as has happened in neighbouring India.

On Saturday, authorities reported 4,696 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 146 deaths from the disease.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Why impeach?
01 May 2021

Why impeach?

Impeachment is a knife rusted beyond repair.
After victory
Updated 01 May 2021

After victory

Only public legitimacy through judicial reform and effective constitutionalism can secure judicial independence.
Not much in education
Updated 30 Apr 2021

Not much in education

No major new initiatives have been undertaken to address issues such as out-of-school children.

Editorial

Updated 01 May 2021

A critical phase

THE coming weeks are critical for Pakistan’s Covid-19 response. With a national positivity ratio of 10pc and an...
01 May 2021

Softened Saudi tone

THE surprising change in tone of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman towards Iran is indeed a welcome development...
01 May 2021

Expat contributions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has rightly lauded overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response to the Roshan...
Serious allegations
Updated 30 Apr 2021

Serious allegations

The PTI leadership should have no hesitation in offering itself for accountability, a process which it has always subscribed to.
30 Apr 2021

Questionable PIA plan

THE plan to split the loss-making PIA into two companies to revive the national flag carrier has been tried before...
30 Apr 2021

Tobacco tax

EASY access to and the low prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products is a key reason why their use is so...