Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2021

US State Dept OKs sale of patrol planes to India

ReutersPublished May 1, 2021 - Updated May 1, 2021 09:20am
A US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft takes part in the Malta International Airshow at SmartCity Malta outside Kalkara, Malta. — Reuters/File
A US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft takes part in the Malta International Airshow at SmartCity Malta outside Kalkara, Malta. — Reuters/File

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has approved the potential sale of six Boeing-made P-8I patrol aircraft and related equipment to India for an estimated cost of $2.42 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.

India’s potential purchase of P-8 aircraft would help expand its maritime surveillance capabilities.

The package would include tactical radio, missile warning sensors, GPS systems, support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

The Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Friday.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. The Pentagon said Boeing was the prime contractor for the weapons. India’s first purchase of P-8I aircraft was in 2009.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bakhtawer Bilal
May 01, 2021 09:38am
May be India should defer this deal and instead build some toilets for its public.
Reply Recommend 0
Murtuza P
May 01, 2021 09:46am
Some things burning somewhere...
Reply Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
May 01, 2021 10:08am
It will give a heartburn to one of the country which is good in taking loans.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
May 01, 2021 10:09am
Needs O2 more than planes.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Why impeach?
01 May 2021

Why impeach?

Impeachment is a knife rusted beyond repair.
After victory
Updated 01 May 2021

After victory

Only public legitimacy through judicial reform and effective constitutionalism can secure judicial independence.
Not much in education
Updated 30 Apr 2021

Not much in education

No major new initiatives have been undertaken to address issues such as out-of-school children.

Editorial

Updated 01 May 2021

A critical phase

THE coming weeks are critical for Pakistan’s Covid-19 response. With a national positivity ratio of 10pc and an...
01 May 2021

Softened Saudi tone

THE surprising change in tone of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman towards Iran is indeed a welcome development...
01 May 2021

Expat contributions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has rightly lauded overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response to the Roshan...
Serious allegations
Updated 30 Apr 2021

Serious allegations

The PTI leadership should have no hesitation in offering itself for accountability, a process which it has always subscribed to.
30 Apr 2021

Questionable PIA plan

THE plan to split the loss-making PIA into two companies to revive the national flag carrier has been tried before...
30 Apr 2021

Tobacco tax

EASY access to and the low prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products is a key reason why their use is so...