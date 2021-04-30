PM Imran asks Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yasinzai to resign

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Balochistan Governor retired Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai to step down, saying he intends to appoint a new governor in view of the "transformed political challenges" facing Pakistan.

In a letter to Yasinzai, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Prime Minister Imran said he was unable to see the governor in person due to the prevalent Covid-19 situation in the country.

"It has been a pleasure to have worked with you, striving for creation of a welfare state and especially looking after the problems of people of the province of Balochistan," the premier wrote.

"However, given the current political situation, dexterity and deftness is needed at this Juncture for a delicate balancing act to simultaneously ensure political inclusion and fulfilment of our commitment towards the people of Pakistan."

In view of the above, Imran said, "I intend to appoint a new governor in Balochistan and would, therefore, request you to resign."

"This, of course, does not in any way reflect adversely on your competence or performance; it is just that the transformed political challenges Pakistan faces at present require, I believe, a change," the prime minister emphasised.

The development comes two days after Prime Minister Imran paid a day-long visit to Quetta, where he said his government was keen to bring about a revolution in Balochistan through projects of infrastructure and human development.

Yasinzai was appointed as the governor of Balochistan by President Dr Arif Alvi on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran in October 2018.

He served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) from 2005 to 2009. Yasinzai, along with four other judges of the BHC, resigned from their posts apparently to avoid facing references in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The former BHC chief justice had taken oath as a Provisional Constitution Order (PCO) judge when former president Pervez Musharraf declared an emergency on November 3, 2007. In 2009, references against Yasinzai were sent to the SJC in accordance with the July 31, 2009, judgement of the Supreme Court regarding PCO judges.

Yasinzai was born in the year 1954 in Quetta and completed his Bachelor's and Master's from the Forman Christian College, Lahore. He started his law practice in 1981 and was appointed as judge of the BHC in 1997.