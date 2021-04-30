Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2021

Fawad bags fourth Test ton as Pakistan grow lead vs Zimbabwe

ReutersPublished April 30, 2021 - Updated April 30, 2021 10:45pm
Fawad Alam in action on day two of the first Test against Zimbabwe. — Photo courtesy: PCB Live Twitter
Fawad Alam in action on day two of the first Test against Zimbabwe. — Photo courtesy: PCB Live Twitter

Fawad Alam completed a fourth Test century as he guided Pakistan to 374 for six and a commanding lead of 198 runs at the close of play on the second day of the first Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

The tourists are replying to their hosts' modest first-innings score of 176 with unorthodox middle-order batsman Fawad, who takes a bizarre front-on stance at the crease, leading the way with an unbeaten 108 that has come from 155 balls on a slow wicket.

He has now reached a hundred on all four occasions that he has passed 50 in Test cricket and will resume on the third morning with all-rounder Hasan Ali (21 not out), who can be explosive at the crease and score quick runs.

Opener Imran Butt fell nine runs short of a first Test century following a patient 91 from 236 balls as he became a first scalp in the longer format for debutant seamer Richard Ngarava, having edged to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva.

Fellow opener Abid Ali (60) also weighed in with a half-century but it was a day to forget for in-form captain Babar Azam as he was out first ball.

Babar pushed a delivery from seamer Donald Tiripano (3-89) straight to a short mid-on for a major breakthrough from the home side, but they could not capitalise on the fall of two quick wickets and are now facing a big first-innings deficit.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Guzni
Apr 30, 2021 05:56pm
Very very slow batting display by experienced Pakistani batsmen.
Reply Recommend 0
Chirag
Apr 30, 2021 05:57pm
Well played, Pakistan should test her bench strength
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 30, 2021 06:21pm
Well played greenshirts. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
pakOne
Apr 30, 2021 06:31pm
..Pakistan batsmen grind on against Zimbabwe in first Test.. This shows real talent and character of the Pakistani batting lineup. The batsman have to grind against the superior world-beating bowling talents of the Zimbabwens!
Reply Recommend 0
N_Saq
Apr 30, 2021 07:57pm
Zimbabwe seems to a tough team. They scored way more than 36 runs, so it can be a good match.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 30, 2021 08:01pm
Weldone Fawad Alam. Punjab Cricket Board (PCB) is responsible for wasting extraordinary Fawad Alam's prime years.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 30, 2021 08:15pm
Well played Fawad Alam. 4 hundreds in 10 matches and all 4 hundred in different countries.
Reply Recommend 0
THOMAS
Apr 30, 2021 08:43pm
Zimbabwe. The name says it all.
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Apr 30, 2021 08:55pm
PCB needs to learn from Fawad Alam. A player selected on merit is the only way to go. Critics will always talk and will be critical about run rate and how modern cricket is played. Modern cricket is played according to the situation and Pakistan have done just that. As far as run rate over 3 is the way to go. If Test cricket is intended to be finished in 3 days than why is it is 5 days. Well done Fawad Alam!!
Reply Recommend 0
JackJones
Apr 30, 2021 10:59pm
@THOMAS, Your beloved country is playing them in July!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Luminous examples
30 Apr 2021

Luminous examples

The examples of Bibi Khadija and Imam Hasan must be followed.
May Day manifesto
Updated 30 Apr 2021

May Day manifesto

The scenes from India are the latest reminder that capitalism’s crisis is worsening.
Muzzling the media
29 Apr 2021

Muzzling the media

The harsh truth is that our media operates in a dangerously negotiated space.

Editorial

Serious allegations
Updated 30 Apr 2021

Serious allegations

The PTI leadership should have no hesitation in offering itself for accountability, a process which it has always subscribed to.
30 Apr 2021

Questionable PIA plan

THE plan to split the loss-making PIA into two companies to revive the national flag carrier has been tried before...
30 Apr 2021

Tobacco tax

EASY access to and the low prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products is a key reason why their use is so...
Army deployment
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Army deployment

At the moment the availability of vaccines is not the issue; people’s lackadaisical response is a bigger concern.
29 Apr 2021

Housing loan growth

THE State Bank and Pakistan Banks Association have claimed that the housing and construction loans portfolio of ...
29 Apr 2021

Illegal confinement

THE report of another death in custody brings into plain view Pakistan’s brutal police culture, where law ...