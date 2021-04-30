Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 30, 2021

Pakistan coping with increase in critical Covid patients, next few weeks crucial: Asad Umar

Dawn.comPublished April 30, 2021 - Updated April 30, 2021 01:27pm
Federal minister Asad Umar said on Friday that Pakistan had so far managed to cope with the increase in oxygen requirements for Covid-19 patients in critical condition. — AFP/File
Federal minister Asad Umar said on Friday that Pakistan had so far managed to cope with the increase in oxygen requirements for Covid-19 patients in critical condition. — AFP/File

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that Pakistan has so far managed to cope with the increase in critical care Covid-19 patients by proactively building the capacity of the entire system.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that the total number of critical care patients who were being provided oxygen had reached 5,360 on Thursday.

"This is a 57 per cent more than the peak in June 2020," he said, adding that so far this increase had been handled due to "proactively building capacity of the entire system from oxygen production to beds".

"Total oxygen production operational capacity in Pakistan last year was 487 tonnes per day. It has been increased to 798 tonnes," said Umar, adding that actual production had increased from 465 tonnes last June to 725 tonnes currently.

"We also imported 19,200 oxygen cylinders last year to ensure distribution."

He stated that because of the steps taken by the federal and provincial governments the tight oxygen supply situation seen last June was not being witnessed again, despite an increase of more than 2,000 critical patients requiring oxygen compared to the previous peak in June.

"Continuing to build [oxygen] capacity, in yesterday's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) [session] it was decided to import 6,000 tonnes of oxygen, 5,000 cylinders and 20 cryogenic tanks."

The federal minister stated that this "proactive decision-making" had helped Pakistan avoid the kind of situation being witnessed in other countries.

"[The] bedrock of this proactive decision-making has been a data-based forward-looking analytical approach, [a] nationally coordinated effort with a whole of the nation approach and [the] hard work of dedicated teams who have continued to steer the effort through this difficult challenge."

However, he cautioned that the "challenge is not over and is in fact is continuing to increase".

He added that the need for following precautions and Covid-19 standard operating procedures was "vital at this point in time" and the next few weeks were "critical".

"No system can cope if we allow the disease to spread rapidly."

On Thursday, the NCOC had also decided to shut down the scrap industry of Misri Shah so that oxygen could be diverted to the healthcare sector instead.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said on Tuesday that a special NCOC committee was monitoring the oxygen situation in the country and trying to improve it. Asking the public to "trust" decisions taken by the NCOC, he had said the forum was working to increase the capacity of hospitals.

"Existing oxygen plants are being monitored and we are looking at additional plants. The [Pakistan] Steel Mills plant was also talked about so it is being looked at. We have also diverted [oxygen supply] from non-essential industries."

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar had also said the government was "exploring all options" to arrange additional supplies of oxygen for the country. Azhar had said in a tweet that the ministry of industries had started working with private oxygen manufacturers to enhance production capacity after the pandemic's first wave last year.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Haroon Malik
Apr 30, 2021 01:27pm
Eid is coming and so many people and families will break Corona SOPs. Look at India. Their Hindu religious festivities has triggered this wave as people refused to listen. I am so afraid that we can see another rising wave after Eid.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas
Apr 30, 2021 01:45pm
Well at least someone in government has forward planning.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Luminous examples
30 Apr 2021

Luminous examples

The examples of Bibi Khadija and Imam Hasan must be followed.
May Day manifesto
Updated 30 Apr 2021

May Day manifesto

The scenes from India are the latest reminder that capitalism’s crisis is worsening.
Muzzling the media
29 Apr 2021

Muzzling the media

The harsh truth is that our media operates in a dangerously negotiated space.

Editorial

Serious allegations
Updated 30 Apr 2021

Serious allegations

The PTI leadership should have no hesitation in offering itself for accountability, a process which it has always subscribed to.
30 Apr 2021

Questionable PIA plan

THE plan to split the loss-making PIA into two companies to revive the national flag carrier has been tried before...
30 Apr 2021

Tobacco tax

EASY access to and the low prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products is a key reason why their use is so...
Army deployment
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Army deployment

At the moment the availability of vaccines is not the issue; people’s lackadaisical response is a bigger concern.
29 Apr 2021

Housing loan growth

THE State Bank and Pakistan Banks Association have claimed that the housing and construction loans portfolio of ...
29 Apr 2021

Illegal confinement

THE report of another death in custody brings into plain view Pakistan’s brutal police culture, where law ...