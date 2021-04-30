Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 30, 2021

Lack of CNICs behind gender gap in electoral rolls

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished April 30, 2021 - Updated April 30, 2021 08:32am
A meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan was informed on Thursday that the gender gap in electoral rolls had come down to 10.4 per cent. — APP/File
A meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan was informed on Thursday that the gender gap in electoral rolls had come down to 10.4 per cent. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan was informed on Thursday that the gender gap in electoral rolls had come down to 10.4 per cent as was evident from electoral rolls published by ECP in March 2021.

Briefing the meeting about the pilot project in 20 districts of the country to ascertain the reasons behind the gender gap in electoral rolls, the ECP’s additional director general for gender affairs Nighat Siddique said that one of the major reasons for the gap was non-possession of CNICs by female residents of these districts.

She said that distant Nadra registration centres, complex CNIC registration processes, socio-cultural challenges and lack of awareness were the major reasons for non-possession of CNICs by the female population of the districts.

She said that the gender gap in electoral rolls was slowly decreasing in the country and it had further come down to 10.4pc, as the electoral rolls published in March had shown.

The meeting was informed about recommendations of the pilot project, including special measures to be taken by the ECP, Nadra and ECP’s implementing partners to further cut the gender gap in electoral rolls.

The gender gap has come down to 10.4 per cent as is evident from electoral rolls of 2021, ECP meeting told

The ECP directed close coordination with its field offices, Nadra field coordinators and implementing partners working with grass-roots level communities to further narrow down the gap.

It was also stressed during the meeting that gender-sensitive training sessions should be arranged for the ECP and Nadra field staff engaged for NIC/voter registration campaign. The ECP also emphasised the need to devise a monitoring mechanism for vigilant monitoring of the entire process of NIC/voter registration along with timelines.

A senior ECP official told Dawn that the gender gap in Punjab alone was more than the gap in the three other provinces and the federal capital combined.

He said the total number of voters in Punjab was 67.52 million, which includes 37m (55 per cent) male and 30.52m (45 per cent) female voters, showing a gap of 6.48m between male and female voters.

Sindh accounts for a gender gap of 2.55m as its 24.94m registered voters include 13.75m (55 per cent) male and 11.19m (45 per cent) female voters.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) the gap is higher as compared to Sindh. The total number of registered voters in the province is 19.96m, including 11.27m (56 per cent) male and 8.68m female voters with a gap of 2.58m.

The situation is even worse in Balochis­tan where the total number of voters is 4.91 million — 3.81m (57 per cent) male and 2.10m (43 per cent) female voters.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Luminous examples
30 Apr 2021

Luminous examples

The examples of Bibi Khadija and Imam Hasan must be followed.
May Day manifesto
30 Apr 2021

May Day manifesto

Covid-19 has shown how much we miss a powerful workers movement.
Muzzling the media
29 Apr 2021

Muzzling the media

The harsh truth is that our media operates in a dangerously negotiated space.

Editorial

30 Apr 2021

Serious allegations

FORMER DG FIA Bashir Memon has opened a Pandora’s box by saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted him to...
30 Apr 2021

Questionable PIA plan

THE plan to split the loss-making PIA into two companies to revive the national flag carrier has been tried before...
30 Apr 2021

Tobacco tax

EASY access to and the low prices of cigarettes and other tobacco products is a key reason why their use is so...
Army deployment
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Army deployment

At the moment the availability of vaccines is not the issue; people’s lackadaisical response is a bigger concern.
29 Apr 2021

Housing loan growth

THE State Bank and Pakistan Banks Association have claimed that the housing and construction loans portfolio of ...
29 Apr 2021

Illegal confinement

THE report of another death in custody brings into plain view Pakistan’s brutal police culture, where law ...