Tough contest expected among major parties as voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

The by-election for the NA-249 constituency in Karachi kicked off on Thursday as voters began arriving at polling stations to cast their ballots.

NA-249, Karachi West II, was created in 2018 by amalgamating areas that previously fell in two NA constituencies (NA-239 and NA-240) during three general elections held from 2002 to 2013.

The seat had fallen vacant after PTI's Faisal Vawda resigned over his dual nationality controversy and became a senator.

According to Radio Pakistan, 276 polling stations comprising 796 polling booths have been established in the constituency. The voting process, which began at 8:00am, will continue till 5pm without any break.

A tough contest is expected among the candidates of major political parties contesting the by-election.

Prominent candidates in the run are PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, PTI’s Amjad Afridi, PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail, MQM-P’s Mohammad Mursaleen and TLP’s Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Kamalvi.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are 339,591 voters in the constituency — 201,656 male and 137,935 female voters.

The ECP has asked the presiding officers to send pictures of Form-45 in the presence of polling agents of the contesting candidates to the returning officers. It directed them to keep the location of their smartphones on while taking the picture.

The commission has also directed the POs not to wait for submission of the results if the network is down, and pointed out that in such a case they should immediately reach the returning officer’s office and submit the polling record.

The ECP has directed them to supply signed copies of Form-45 to the polling agents. It has also asked polling agents not to leave the polling stations without obtaining copies of Form-45.