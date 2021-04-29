Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | April 29, 2021

Tough contest expected among major parties as voting begins for NA-249 by-poll in Karachi

Dawn.comPublished April 29, 2021 - Updated April 29, 2021 08:45am
This photo shows ballot boxes being carried to polling stations. — DawnNewsTV
This photo shows ballot boxes being carried to polling stations. — DawnNewsTV
People gather outside a polling station. — DawnNewsTV
People gather outside a polling station. — DawnNewsTV

The by-election for the NA-249 constituency in Karachi kicked off on Thursday as voters began arriving at polling stations to cast their ballots.

NA-249, Karachi West II, was created in 2018 by amalgamating areas that previously fell in two NA constituencies (NA-239 and NA-240) during three general elections held from 2002 to 2013.

The seat had fallen vacant after PTI's Faisal Vawda resigned over his dual nationality controversy and became a senator.

Read: All eyes on Karachi as country’s main political parties compete in NA-249 by-polls

According to Radio Pakistan, 276 polling stations comprising 796 polling booths have been established in the constituency. The voting process, which began at 8:00am, will continue till 5pm without any break.

A tough contest is expected among the candidates of major political parties contesting the by-election.

Prominent candidates in the run are PML-N’s Miftah Ismail, Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, PTI’s Amjad Afridi, PPP’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail, MQM-P’s Mohammad Mursaleen and TLP’s Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Kamalvi.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are 339,591 voters in the constituency — 201,656 male and 137,935 female voters.

The ECP has asked the presiding officers to send pictures of Form-45 in the presence of polling agents of the contesting candidates to the returning officers. It directed them to keep the location of their smartphones on while taking the picture.

The commission has also directed the POs not to wait for submission of the results if the network is down, and pointed out that in such a case they should immediately reach the returning officer’s office and submit the polling record.

The ECP has directed them to supply signed copies of Form-45 to the polling agents. It has also asked polling agents not to leave the polling stations without obtaining copies of Form-45.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Muddling through Covid
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Muddling through Covid

It staggers the imagination to consider the scale of the muddling through we are seeing at the top as this crisis escalates.
Grave matters
29 Apr 2021

Grave matters

We are again dependent on ‘the kindness of strangers’.
Beyond backchannel talks
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Beyond backchannel talks

The situation today is very different to what led to the previous normalisation process.

Editorial

Army deployment
Updated 29 Apr 2021

Army deployment

At the moment the availability of vaccines is not the issue; people’s lackadaisical response is a bigger concern.
29 Apr 2021

Housing loan growth

THE State Bank and Pakistan Banks Association have claimed that the housing and construction loans portfolio of ...
29 Apr 2021

Illegal confinement

THE report of another death in custody brings into plain view Pakistan’s brutal police culture, where law ...
Historic turnaround
Updated 28 Apr 2021

Historic turnaround

The verdict also serves as an object lesson for those who tried to pervert the law and the concept of accountability.
28 Apr 2021

Exam postponement

AFTER declaring unequivocally, in the face of increasing criticism, that the A-Levels and O-Levels examinations ...
28 Apr 2021

Jerusalem protests

THE holy city of Jerusalem was shaken by several nights of protests over the last several days as Palestinian...