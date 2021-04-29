Dawn Logo

Counting under way in Karachi's NA-249 constituency as tough contest expected among major parties

Dawn.com | Imtiaz AliPublished April 29, 2021 - Updated April 29, 2021 06:33pm
The counting process for the NA-249 by-election in Karachi began on Thursday as a tough contest was expected among major parties vying for the seat in one of the city's most ethnically diverse constituencies.

According to media reporters, the voter turnout remained disappointingly low in most polling stations across the constituency, despite the hype created around the election for the past few weeks.

NA-249, Karachi West II, was created in 2018 by amalgamating areas that previously fell in two NA constituencies (NA-239 and NA-240) during three general elections held from 2002 to 2013.

The seat had fallen vacant after PTI's Faisal Vawda resigned over his dual nationality controversy and became a senator.

According to Radio Pakistan, 276 polling stations comprising 796 polling booths have been established in the constituency. The voting process, which began at 8am, continued till 5pm without any break.

A tough contest is expected among the candidates of major political parties contesting the by-election.

Prominent candidates in the run are PML-N's Miftah Ismail, Pak Sarzameen Party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal, PTI's Amjad Afridi, PPP's Qadir Khan Mandokhail, MQM-P's Mohammad Mursaleen and TLP's Mufti Nazeer Ahmed Kamalvi.

LEAs told to expel PTI leaders

In two separate letters, District Returning officer Syed Nadeem Haider directed law enforcement agencies to expel PTI's Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Bilal Ghaffar from the constituency till the culmination of the polling process.

"The supra member of the provincial assembly is visiting the constituency, along with workers, and creating inconvenience for voters," the letters said.

"Further, it may also be ensured that no any sitting MNAs/MPAs/senators/ministers and other public office bearers from any group or party may not be allowed to visit area falling under the territorial jurisdiction of NA-249 Karachi where the poll process is being held," they said.

In addition, PPP Central Election Cell In charge Taj Haider wrote to the chief election commissioner, claiming that around 50 voters were not being allowed to cast their ballots at the Polling Station A-1 School.

"This is a combined polling station. However, male voters are not being allowed. You are requested to kindly take notice and do the needful under the law," he said in the letter.

'PTI ahead in all polls'

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that all surveys had shown the PTI to be ahead of all other parties in the Karachi by-poll, adding that it would be the PTI's day.

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the people of the constituency to step out of their homes and exercise their "constitutional and democratic" right to vote.

He said that by exercising their right to vote, citizens could elect competent representatives that would fulfill the promises made to the people.

He assured those that cast their votes for Nawaz Sharif, Miftah Ismail or the PML-N that their basic issues would be resolved.

"I am confident that you will make the right decision, as you did in the past, and will play your part in helping to deal with the myriad of problems plaguing the country," he said. He also urged caution in light of the current coronavirus situation, and told voters to wear a face mask.

ECP issues guidelines

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, there are 339,591 voters in the constituency — 201,656 male and 137,935 female voters.

The ECP has asked the presiding officers to send pictures of Form-45 in the presence of polling agents of the contesting candidates to the returning officers. It directed them to keep the location of their smartphones on while taking the picture.

The commission has also directed the POs not to wait for submission of the results if the network is down, and pointed out that in such a case they should immediately reach the returning officer’s office and submit the polling record.

The ECP has directed them to supply signed copies of Form-45 to the polling agents. It has also asked polling agents not to leave the polling stations without obtaining copies of Form-45.

Comments (15)
Ahmad
Apr 29, 2021 08:55am
PPP and PTI failed to deliver in the mega city, let vote MQM (P) and have all candidates elected for a better future of this mega city.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 29, 2021 08:57am
Dirty tricks by PMLN have been ignored by the EC.
Reply Recommend 0
2008
Apr 29, 2021 09:13am
If the "sons of the soil" remain out of the polling stations and don't kidnap the ECP staff (like in Daska); then Miftah Ismail can win this seat quite easily.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 29, 2021 09:17am
Hope they are using EVM.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 29, 2021 09:23am
Karachi votes along ethnic lines.
Reply Recommend 0
Maqbool
Apr 29, 2021 09:41am
Is it wise to hold Elections in the midst of a covid third wave ? Has the ECP been covid proofed ??
Reply Recommend 0
Baba
Apr 29, 2021 09:59am
Pakistan corrupt leag can turn the loot.
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 29, 2021 10:27am
@M. Emad, : Karachi votes belongs to the founder of MQM. It is a fact whether we like it or not. If anyone doubts it then lift the unconstitutional ban and see the results. You cannot win hearts by force. We need to learn from our previous mistakes rather blunders. Let the people decide what they want. Isn't that democracy?
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 29, 2021 11:09am
@M. Emad, The reputation of any MQM party is very bad looking in the past history of Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 29, 2021 12:13pm
MQM ruled Karachi from 1988 to 2008 but chaos all the way &please don’t cry fouls always.
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Apr 29, 2021 12:16pm
@2008 your in the government through collaboration with ‘’Sons of soil ‘’.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Apr 29, 2021 12:24pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, - it was handed over by Zia to a gang during 80s and the mess created after that is still evident today. Founder of MQM was more like a Don running a gang then a political leader. Yes, please let people decide and stop terrorizing them .
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal Din
Apr 29, 2021 12:28pm
It is very common observation that after the ending of vote casting process, the polling agents leave before compiling the final result.
Reply Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Apr 29, 2021 12:52pm
I wonder how and why police did not arrest those voters who as per Dawn photo are seen either without face mask or not wearing the face mask properly? Had sky fallen apart if the bye election had been postponed till corona intensity is lessened? Shouldn’t Chief Justice take notice and charge sheet Election Commission to prove the necessity and urgency holding election at such critical stage when corona patients are flooding our hospitals on daily basis? Prudence should prevail I sincerely advise
Reply Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Apr 29, 2021 12:59pm
Fawad ch is a funny bubbly character, he said the same during Daska election
Reply Recommend 0

