Farrukh Habib appointed minister of state for information

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday appointed Farrukh Habib as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet broke the news about the appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Farrukh Habib as minister of state.

According to Mr Chaudhry, President Dr Arif Alvi will administer the oath of office to the newly appointed minister of state on Thursday (today).

The appointment of Mr Habib, who became a member of the National Assembly for the first time in 2018, is said to be a part of the ongoing cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Habib has often been seen holding press talks outside the headquarters of Election Commission of Pakistan after hearings of the PTI foreign funding case and during TV shows the same evening.

There are many official and unofficial spokespersons for the government and for Prime Minister Khan, incl­u­ding Fawad Chaudhry, Min­i­ster for Science and Tech­nology Shibli Faraz, Minis­ter of State for Parlia­men­tary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Special Assistant to the PM on Information Raoof Has­san, SAPM on Political Com­munication Shahbaz Gill, Senator Faisal Javed, Yousuf Baig Mirza, Kanwal Shauzab, Usman Dar, Sada­qat Abbasi and Ali Nawaz.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, who is now serving as spokesperson for the Punjab government, also highlights federal government’s point of view on several issues.

A source in the Prime Minister Office told Dawn that few people were aware of the latest development.

Published in Dawn, April 29th, 2021